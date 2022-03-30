Michigan man sentenced on drug charges in Lima

Mar. 30—LIMA — "He wanted some quick money, and quick money will quickly land you in jail."

Those words came from a Michigan attorney shortly before her client was sentenced to five years in prison for the possession of drugs and for leading police on a high-speed vehicle chase in Allen County.

Gerry McCoy, 32, of Detroit, made an appearance in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday via video from the Alger Correctional Facility in Munising, Michigan, where he is serving a two-year sentence for violating his parole.

His attorney, Carla Marable, was present in the courtroom.

McCoy was indicted in August 2021 on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. He was also charged with three counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and a single count of tampering with evidence.

The charges stemmed from an incident that took place on Aug. 7 when McCoy, a Michigan resident, attempted to elude police and led them on a high-speed chase through Hancock County and into Allen County.

When he was eventually stopped McCoy was found to be in possession of a fentanyl-related compound that according to the indictment was in excess of 50 grams but less than 100 grams.

Less than a month after his arrest McCoy entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to an amended second-degree felony charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and a single count of failure to comply, a felony of the third degree.

A sentencing hearing for McCoy was originally scheduled for November of last year but at that time he was in custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections.

During Wednesday's hearing, Marable said her client was born to parents who were addicted to drugs and has struggled to stay on the right side of the law.

"My client's life reads like a tragedy, but he has a young child of his own now and he wants to see that child grow up in a loving family. He's trying to make changes," Marable told Judge Terri Kohlrieser.

McCoy was sentenced to five years in prison on the fentanyl charge. An additional two years for failure to comply with the signal of a police officer will be served concurrently and both sentences will be served concurrent to any sentence McCoy is facing in Michigan.

