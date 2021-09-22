Michigan man who sexually abused girl, 12, assaulted boy, 3, in Butler Twp. sentenced

Sep. 22—A Michigan man who sexually abused a 12-year-old girl and assaulted a 3-year-old boy and their mother was sentenced Wednesday to more than a decade in prison.

Jimmie Duane Ragland, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to eight counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of felonious assault, domestic violence and child endangering, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison.

Butler Twp. police responded on New Year's Day to the Motel 6 on Miller Lane after a person called 911 and reported screams were coming from one of the rooms.

Police found the girl and boy, who both had physical injuries from Ragland, who was intoxicated, according to the prosecutor's office. The children were taken to Dayton Children's Hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, the girl said Ragland sexually assaulted her multiple times since they moved to Ohio from Michigan in 2020, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Thankfully, someone wasn't afraid to get involved and called 911 after hearing the screams," said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. "This defendant certainly deserves this lengthy prison sentence so that he will be unable to harm anyone else."