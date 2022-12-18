Michigan man shot by motorist during botched carjacking: police

A Michigan man was shot during a botched carjacking, authorities said.

Damon Lamar Currie, 27, was shot by the driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat who fought back when Currie and at least one other person allegedly tried to carjack him last Tuesday morning in Eastpointe, about 14 miles from Detroit, according to the Eastpointe Police and Fire Department.

A shootout broke out between the would-be car thief and the Hellcat's owner, who had a concealed pistol license, authorities said.

The suspect allegedly drove away from the scene in a stolen Chevy Impala and later showed up at a local hospital with a bullet wound to the leg, according to authorities.

Police found a man had checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, but he left before police arrived.

Following "an exhaustive investigation" with the Detriot Police Organized Crime Unit, Eastpoint detectives and the town's Special Investigation Unit tracked the stolen Impala to a house where they saw Currie leaving the premises in the car, the department said.

After a brief pursuit, police arrested Currie "without incident," they said.

Authorities executed search warrants of the stolen vehicle and the residence, where "evidence of the crime was discovered," they said, adding that they are still trying to locate the second suspect in the attempted carjacking.

Eastpointe, Michigan, is about 14 miles from Detroit.

Currie was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, and his bond was set at $750,000 with GPS montoring.