Michigan man on vacation in Florida got COVID. It cost him his legs but he's still fighting

- Early on in the pandemic, a "grim reaper" would appear at the beach, as a warning to those who were not taking COVID-19 seriously. He gained national attention and a substantial social media following. That grim reaper was Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, an inveterate Democratic political rapscallion. He announced his candidacy for Florida attorney general. You can read that story here.

- Even a mild case of COVID-19 can cause brain changes. It's too soon to know if the damage lasts. A new study provides the most conclusive evidence yet that COVID-19 can damage the brain, even in people who weren't severely ill. The study, published Monday in Nature, used before-and-after brain images of 785 British people, ages 51 to 81, to look for any changes. About half the participants contracted COVID between the scans – mostly when the alpha variant was circulating – which left many people at least temporarily without a sense of smell.

Analysis of the "before" and "after" images from the UK Biobank showed that people infected with COVID had a greater reduction in their brain volumes overall and performed worse on cognitive tests than those who had not been infected. Check out the story, which is free for readers, here.

- COVID-19 hospitalized him 331 days, cost him his legs, but he's fighting his way back. A Michigan man, on vacation with his family in Florida, was hit with COVID, leading to amputation of his legs and a long fight to recovery. This is a story from our sister newspaper, the Detroit Free-Press, and it's available for subscribers to any USA TODAY Network newspaper. To read it, click here.

Today's fact check

No new COVID fact check for today. USA TODAY's Fact Check Team has been busy keeping up with Russia-Ukraine social media posts, videos and photos.

However, we'll reshare this Fact Check about vaccines, ICYMI: No evidence of cancer spike linked to COVID-19 vaccines. A claim on social media says cancer rates have increased 20-fold since Operation Warp Speed aka the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The claim is false. Read the story here.

Jennifer's note of the day: It's International Women's Day! Here's how the USA TODAY Network is celebrating — within the company and on social media with our Instagram takeover from our Women Forward employee resource group. Visit gannett.com/inclusion.

