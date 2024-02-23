Michigan man wins $4.37 million Lotto 47 jackpot

When a Lotto 47 ticket sold in Cadillac recently won the game's $4.37-million jackpot, a Amvets Post 110 worker who sold some of the tickets at the winning location made a call to a 71-year-old Wexford County man.

The worker knew the man, who chose to remain anonymous, had purchased some of the tickets and suggested he check on them, according to the Michigan Lottery.

A Wexford County man recently won a $4.37 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

"I bought five Lotto 47 tickets while I was at Amvets," the man told the Michigan Lottery. "The next day, I got a call from the worker who sold me the tickets, telling me to check mine because they had sold a jackpot winner. I looked up the winning numbers and then looked over my ticket and sure enough, I was the big winner! I’m still in disbelief!"

The ticket matched the winning numbers drawn Jan. 20 — 8, 23, 26, 31, 36 and 40.

When the man collected his prize, he opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $3 million instead of annuity payments for the full amount.

He plans to use the money to save for retirement.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Wexford County man wins $4.37M Lotto 47 jackpot