Michigan man who wore prosthetic face masks pleads guilty in $125K casino fraud scheme

John Christopher Colletti, 56, of Harper Woods frequently dressed in elaborate disguises, including the use of full prosthetic face masks, to conceal his identity while using the Global Payment kiosks (GPK) located inside casinos to complete monetary withdrawals from victims’ personal bank accounts, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
Miriam Marini
·3 min read

DETROIT — A Michigan man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for his role in concocting an elaborate fraud scheme that involved prosthetic face masks

John Christopher Colletti, 56, pleaded guilty to wire and identity fraud for a plot that enabled him to swindle more than $125,000 from unsuspecting gamblers at multiple casinos in two states. He faces up to a maximum of 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge and a minimum of two years on the identity fraud charge.

His modus operandi included donning a prosthetic face mask that made him resemble an older white male before hitting casino kiosks to withdraw thousands in cash. In other instances, Colletti wore hats, glasses and surgical masks to disguise himself, according to court documents.

"Colletti stole the identities of dozens of innocent people, dragging them all into his criminal scheme," Timothy Waters, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said in a statement. “The impacts of identity theft are serious and far-reaching for victims, and the FBI will work hard to ensure anyone who engages in this type of conduct is held accountable.”

Colletti first gained investigators' attention in May 2019 when 10 instances of identity theft were found at the MGM Grand Casino Detroit, totaling $98,840. State investigators established a common suspect by reviewing closed-circuit television footage.

In one instance, Colletti was seen approaching MGM Grand Detroit on foot wearing a prosthetic mask, blue jacket, dark visor cap, blue jeans, and sunglasses on top of his visor cap and carrying a messenger type bag. In just 36 minutes, he was able to make 15 transactions totaling $30,000 at various kiosks inside the casino. 

John Christopher Colletti, 56, of Harper Woods frequently dressed in elaborate disguises, including the use of full prosthetic face masks, to conceal his identity while using the Global Payment kiosks (GPK) located inside casinos to complete monetary withdrawals from victims&#x002019; personal bank accounts, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
John Christopher Colletti, 56, of Harper Woods frequently dressed in elaborate disguises, including the use of full prosthetic face masks, to conceal his identity while using the Global Payment kiosks (GPK) located inside casinos to complete monetary withdrawals from victims’ personal bank accounts, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

After his transactions, Colletti is seen taking a cab outside of the casino to Greektown then walking to a restaurant and using its restroom, according to court documents. About 10 minutes later, security footage shows him leave the restaurant without the disguise — instead wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black plastic bag.

Colletti was arrested in Mayetta, Kansas, on March 12, 2020, for identity theft at the Prairie Band Casino after security footage showed him — wearing a straw hat, glasses, and using a mobility walker — withdrawing $20,000, requiring he present his Social Security number for reporting reasons. When approached by security, who told him to go to the cashier's cage, Colletti instead went to the bathroom and took off his disguise.

After he left the casino, security found clothes, a mobility walker, a Nissan car key, two Michigan driver’s licenses, and approximately $11,000 cash in the restroom. The licenses had the information of actual Michigan residents with altered photos and sticky notes on the back with victims’ Social Security numbers and telephone numbers. 

Video: This is the first smoke-free casino on the Las Vegas strip

To operate casino kiosks, which allow users to exchange tickets, break bills, and process jackpots, gamblers are required to insert their driver’s license, and then enter the last four digits of their Social Security Number and the last four digits of their telephone number. According to investigators, Colletti targeted VIP Preferred Program casino patrons as victims by purchasing their personal information on the internet and then had fraudulent driver’s licenses manufactured in the victims’ names.

Following his arrest, a search warrant was obtained and executed by Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police on Colletti's rental car, a Nissan Versa. Inside the vehicle, they found four prosthetic face masks, flash drives, 83 driver’s licenses, 14 insurance cards in multiple names, six open water diver certification cards, two Binghamton University staff ID cards, 19 players cards from various casinos — the majority from MGM Grand Casino.

Individual victims were paid back by Global Payments Gaming Services, the manufacturer of the casino kiosks targeted by Colletti. As part of his plea deal, Colletti will be required to pay the full $125,740 to GPGS.

Colletti's sentencing is slated for July 7.

Contact Miriam Marini at mmarini@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan man who wore prosthetic masks pleads guilty in casino scheme

Recommended Stories

  • Son of slain jeweler pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years

    The son of a slain Texas jeweler was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after admitting he hired someone to kill his father. Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy, 22, entered a guilty plea to a murder charge during a virtual court hearing. “It would be our hope that you are never released from prison,” the family wrote.

  • FBI arrests former Northeastern track coach for allegedly tricking athletes into sending nude photos

    Steve Waithe is charged with cyberstalking and wire fraud.

  • Biden to Issue Executive Order Requiring Background Checks for So-Called ‘Ghost Guns’

    President Biden will issue a number of executive orders on gun control on Thursday, Politico reported. In particular, Biden will direct the administration to require background checks for buyers of “ghost guns,” or homemade guns that lack serial numbers. Biden will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland when he unveils the orders. It is unclear what other actions Biden is set to announce. The president may instate regulations on “assault weapons” or implement restrictions on gun purchases for people convicted of domestic violence. Biden called on Congress to ban assault weapons following a mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., in March during which ten people were killed. “I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said at a press conference at the time. “We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again.” Biden made a similar plea on the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. “I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” Biden said.

  • Sean Miller's firing proves the only unacceptable thing in college basketball is losing

    Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.

  • Sources: Gaetz trip to Bahamas part of federal probe into sex trafficking

    Investigators are trying to determine if escorts were illegally trafficked for the purpose of sex with the congressman, sources say.

  • The guy driving the Suez Canal excavator didn't like becoming a meme star but said the attention made him work harder

    Pictures of a tiny excavator next to the huge Ever Given at the Suez Canal amused the world - but it was different for the man who operated it.

  • Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

    “She did put up one heck of a fight. This was a violent death that she sustained.”

  • A Detective Was Accused of Lying. Now 90 Convictions May Be Erased.

    NEW YORK — Over nearly two decades as a police officer and narcotics detective, Joseph Franco made thousands of arrests, many for the possession and sale of drugs. Franco often worked undercover, and his testimony secured convictions for prosecutors around the city. But officials who once relied on Franco are questioning his accounts. After he was accused of lying about drug sales that videos showed never happened, Franco was charged with perjury in Manhattan in 2019. Now, the fallout over Franco’s police work is spreading: As many as 90 convictions that he helped secure in Brooklyn will be thrown out, prosecutors plan to announce Wednesday. Many more cases in other boroughs could follow — a reckoning that lawyers said appears larger than any in the city’s legal system in recent history. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times On Wednesday, the Brooklyn district attorney, Eric Gonzalez, will ask judges to dismiss years-old drug cases in which Franco served as a crucial witness. The office did not uncover new evidence of possible misconduct — and none of the people involved remain behind bars. But Gonzalez said he had lost faith in Franco’s credibility. “We’re in a moment of talking about criminal justice reform,” Gonzalez said in an interview this week. “It’s clear that we couldn’t responsibly rely on his testimony to stand by these convictions.” The move represents one of the largest dismissals of convictions in the state over concerns about official misconduct and comes amid a heightened national conversation about holding police accountable and curbing abuses among officers. In New York City, legislators recently made it easier to sue officers for conducting illegal searches or using excessive force. Franco was charged in 2019 with 26 criminal counts, including perjury and official misconduct, after investigators in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said that he had testified to witnessing several drug buys that video footage showed did not happen or that he could not have seen. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Franco’s lawyer, Howard Tanner, said his client is presumed innocent and said he would be “vigorously defending” the case in Manhattan. “I would therefore ask that the public withhold judgment until all the facts are heard,” Tanner added. Nearly all of the people whose convictions Gonzalez is seeking to dismiss were charged with drug-related crimes, including many for low-level possession offenses. The group — mostly men arrested between 2004 and 2011 — spanned generations: Several were under 20 years old at the time of their arrests, and dozens were older than 40. Gonzalez’s office was not certain of the racial breakdown but believed that many were Black and Latino, groups that have represented a disproportionate share of drug charges in the city. Most of those who faced more serious charges for drug sales — 27 people in total — spent between six months to a year behind bars. It was unclear how often the crime represented their first or only conviction, the district attorney’s office and public defenders said. Even those who did not serve lengthy sentences were left with criminal records, which can have long-term consequences for housing and work prospects. In recent years, attention to those lasting effects has grown. In New York and elsewhere, records of some minor convictions have been expunged — an attempt to make amends for what is now seen as overly aggressive policing of drug crimes in the past. But erasing records can only go so far, public defenders say. “The damage is done at the point of arrest,” said Tina Luongo, a lawyer who heads the criminal defense practice at the Legal Aid Society. “They likely had bail set on them, spent time at Rikers Island, lost jobs, were separated from their families — no matter what happens, those harms were done.” One man who was arrested three times by Franco is set to have each case dismissed, lawyers said. The man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns, said he was charged with several low-level drug crimes that he did not commit. Confronted with the prospect of a police officer’s testimony, he pleaded guilty. The man was fresh out of high school, with a young son and a second child on the way, when he was arrested in 2005, he said. He spent several years behind bars. The man, now 35, said the transition home was rocky, and the arrests continue to affect him. “I got the call that this was happening, and it was supposed to be good news,” he said. “But honestly, I don’t know that I feel any better. It affected my whole way of thinking. That stuff changes you.” Gonzalez said that his office could not fully reinvestigate many of the 90 cases: Video evidence had often long been lost, and potential witnesses from over a decade ago could not be tracked down. After charges were brought against Franco in Manhattan, it was not immediately apparent that the detective also had worked in Brooklyn, Gonzalez said. The office eventually pulled together a list of cases Franco was involved in and flagged those that could not have been prosecuted without his accounts, he said. Concern over officers making false or misleading statements about crimes is not new. Between January 2015 and March 2018, an investigation by The New York Times found more than 25 instances in which judges or prosecutors determined that a central aspect of a New York City police officer’s testimony was likely untrue. The fallout has echoed the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office’s reassessment of dozens of murder cases investigated by Louis Scarcella, a former homicide detective who handled some of the borough’s most notorious crimes, after one of his investigations unraveled. In that instance, however, the office threw out only a handful of cases and said in 2017 that Scarcella broke no laws. Other states have confronted similar problems in recent years. In Massachusetts, for example, thousands of low-level drug cases were dropped in 2017 after prosecutors said a state chemist mishandled drug samples and returned positive results on ones she never tested. Christopher Slobogin, director of the criminal justice program at Vanderbilt Law School who has studied false testimony by the police, said the issue is most common in low-level drug cases. The Police Department fired Franco, 48, last April. But discipline is often rare. Major questions first surfaced around Franco’s record in New York in the summer of 2018, when the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office launched a review after finding inconsistencies between Franco’s statements and evidence in certain cases, said Danny Frost, a spokesperson for the district attorney. In one episode on the Lower East Side, a man was arrested in February 2017 after Franco said he witnessed the man selling drugs inside the lobby of a building. But prosecutors said security video showed the transaction never took place — and Franco had never even entered the building. In a similar arrest four months later, Franco said he saw a woman selling drugs in a building’s vestibule on Madison Street. He had not gone into the vestibule, however, and was too far from the woman to observe any sale, prosecutors said after reviewing security footage. Both people were serving sentences at state prisons for the crimes when the new evidence was discovered — and both convictions were thrown out by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. In a third case, Franco said he witnessed a man selling cocaine to another woman. Prosecutors said new video evidence showed the man — who was not in prison at the time but whose case was also dismissed — had only held open a door for her. The three people each pleaded guilty. Prosecutors later identified another case with two arrests in which they said evidence showed Franco had made false statements. In Brooklyn, Franco also worked undercover in narcotics, buying drugs and arresting the people who sold them. All but one of the 90 people entered guilty pleas. The district attorney’s office did not find evidence of innocence in its limited investigation, but Gonzalez and public defenders noted that blameless defendants may take guilty pleas for a host of reasons. “People understand that when it’s their word against the word of an officer, the system is not designed to give them the benefit of the doubt,” said Maryanne Kaishian, a senior policy counsel at Brooklyn Defender Services, which represents several of the cases. “Many people will decide that it’s not worth it to them.” The steps by the Brooklyn district attorney’s office intensify pressure on district attorneys in other boroughs to reexamine Franco’s cases. Shortly after joining the department in 2000, Franco was an officer for several years in the Bronx. The Bronx District Attorney’s Office has been reviewing about 150 cases in the borough that Franco was involved in between 2011 and 2015 to determine if the convictions are still reliable, Patrice O’Shaughnessy, a spokesperson for the office, said Tuesday. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Megan Rapinoe blasts Draymond Green for women's sports takes: 'you showed your whole ass'

    Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday gave a detailed response to Draymond Green's comments on equal pay in sports.

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersPeter Thiel suggests Bitcoin may be 'Chinese financial weapon against the U.S.'

  • If Biden lowers the Medicare age, your savings could be in the thousands

    Millions of people aged 60-64 would see their annual health premiums disappear.

  • 'Girls Next Door' star Holly Madison reveals the reason she left Hugh Hefner and the Playboy mansion

    The 41-year-old opens up about "suicidal ideations" and "Stockholm syndrome" during her time as a Playboy Playmate.

  • Russia is testing a nuclear torpedo in the Arctic that has the power to trigger radioactive tsunamis off the US coast

    Russia is deploying a nuclear torpedo to the Arctic that has the power to leave vast areas of coastline uninhabitable.

  • Unedited Khloé Kardashian swimsuit photo allegedly being scrubbed from the internet: 'Just really sad'

    The Kardashian family is allegedly trying to scrub an unfiltered image of Khloé from the internet.

  • Jack Hanna Diagnosed With Dementia, Believed To Be Alzheimer’s Disease, Says Family

    Jack Hanna, the wildlife conservationist who played straight main to David Letterman through decades of comedic animal segments before becoming a TV star in his own right, is battling what is believed to be Alzheimer’s disease. That according to a statement posted to social media by his family on Wednesday. “His condition has progressed much […]

  • Amazon Is Buying Dead Malls – and the Reason Why Is Fascinating

    Amazon, which has done as much as any company to bring about the demise of shopping malls in the United States, has now come full circle by buying up struggling malls and turning them into...

  • This Kevin Costner Doomsday Flick Just Hit Netflix's Top 10 & It’s Packed with Action & Sea Monsters

    The film’s official synopsis reads, “After the melting of the polar ice caps, most of the globe is underwater. Some humans have survived, and even fewer still, notably the Mariner, have adapted to the ocean by...

  • Couple Charged With Long-Missing Adopted Daughter’s Murder After Her Remains Were Found Following House Fire

    An Arizona couple was charged last week with the murder of their 13-year-old adopted daughter, whose skeletal remains turned up in an attic after their house was set ablaze last year. On Friday, officials announced that Rafael Loera and Maribel Loera have been charged with the murder of their adopted daughter, Ana Loera, who hadn’t been seen since 2016. The girl's remains were discovered after authorities extinguished a fire at the couple’s Phoenix home in January 2020. Ana Loera’s death has been ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner. Investigators didn’t specify when the 13-year-old may have died, but she was last seen alive roughly five years ago. The teen was also known as Charisma Marquez, KIRO-TV reported. “The exact date of death is unknown, however, according to witnesses, she was last seen alive in 2016,” Phoenix Police Department said in a statement. Rafael and Maribel Loera Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office On Jan. 20, 2020, Phoenix police officers conducted a welfare check at the couple’s residence after an 11-year-old called and reported she was hungry and had been left alone by her parents. The child was ultimately removed from the home after showing signs of “neglect” and “abuse.” The 11-year-old allegedly showed signs of several “abrasions, scars, healed burn scars, injuries to her back, buttocks, abdomen and chin,” court documents stated, AZFamily.com reported. She told detectives that Maribel Loera beat her with “knotted extension cords," and banged “her head into walls." Her injuries matched the abuse allegations. The 11-year-old also claimed she had an older sister who had gone missing two years prior. Eight days later, the Arizona Department of Child Safety returned to the Loera home, where they removed two more children — a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy — who were placed into state custody. The boy’s injuries were described as “too numerous to count,” according to court filings obtained by The Arizona Republic. “Loop marks” were found on the little boy’s legs, the court documents also allege. The aftermath of the house fire at 5800 West Wolf Street. \ Photo: Phoenix Police Department Minutes after authorities left, Rafael Loera doused his home’s floor with gasoline and lit the property on fire, police said. Authorities suspect the 57-year-old lit the fire in an unsuccessful effort to kill himself. Afterward, firefighters uncovered human bones while inspecting the home’s ceiling. Rafael Loera later confessed that the skeletal remains belonged to Ana Loera. He claimed the teenager had become extremely sick, but the family neglected to seek medical care and that that she died while they drove her to the hospital. The couple wrapped her body in a sheet and left it in the home’s attic. She may have died more than two years before her body was found, according to KIRO-TV. Rafael Loera, who also admitted he was aware of the child abuse in the couple’s household, largely cast blame on his wife, Maribel. “[He] acknowledged his wife was abusing [Ana] during the time of her death, she was the primary caregiver while he was at work and a forensic autopsy of the bones would ‘probably’ show injuries,” court documents show. The couple has been charged with first-degree murder, several counts of child abuse, concealment of a dead body, and arson of an occupied structure, according to online records. "The department was not visiting this family, as there were no foster children living in the home at the time of the incident, nor were there any open investigations prior to January 20, 2020," the Department of Child Safety said in a statement following the Loeras’ arrest last year, AZFamily.come reported. Rafael and Maribel Loera’s next scheduled court date is April 13, online jail records show.

  • Bill Murray Admits He Still Hasn’t Seen the One Wes Anderson Movie He Didn’t Act In

    Wes Anderson has directed 10 feature films to date, nine of which feature Bill Murray.

  • Tiger Woods Speaks Out After LA County Sheriff Reveals He Was Speeding at Time of Car Accident

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference Wednesday that the pro golfer was driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the February crash