City councilors in West Virginia's Democrat-controlled capital city voted against a proposal from the state's long-time abortion provider to start a syringe service program in one of the country's most opioid-devastated areas. The 17 to 9 vote on Monday came two years after the council and the Republican-controlled state Legislature passed regulations restricting the programs, which are supported by the Centers for Disease Control as scientifically-proven methods to curb drug use and prevent the spread of infections like hepatitis c and HIV. The opposition said they feared the program would bring increased drug use and crime into Charleston's west side, a low-income area that has suffered from redlining and historic disinvestment.