The Michigan men who bleed blue at The Star
It's Michigan vs Washington Monday night in Houston in college football's National Championship game. Michigan beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl last Monday while Washington quarterback Michael Penix led the Huskies to the Sugar Bowl win over Texas. Now it's a battle of unbeatens for the national title and Sarah Merrifield caught up with not one, not two, not three, but four Michigan men who bleed blue at The Star.