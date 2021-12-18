Michigan men charged with stealing property from tornado-damaged Kentucky homes, vehicles

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel and police in the Caldwell County community of Princeton announced Friday the arrest of Michigan men who allegedly stole property from tornado-damaged residences and vehicles.

Police in Bowling Green also arrested at least two local men in connection with alleged looting following the devastating tornadoes that are now the deadliest in Kentucky history, according to a department spokesman.

And later Friday, Cameron also said his office was aware of six suspects arrested in connection with stealing damaged vehicles, copper and other items from storm-impacted areas of Graves and Calloway counties.

Detectives with the attorney general's Department of Criminal Investigations were assisting Thursday the Princeton Police Department on Meadowbrook Drive "with needs arising from the tornadoes and storms," a news release from Cameron's office said.

"The detectives noticed four male subjects and approached them for questioning," the news release said. "The questioning revealed that the subjects had taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and residences."

Kentucky tornado updates: 77 deaths set record for deadliest storm in state's history

Mitchell E. Stanton, 30, and Jesse H. Stanton, 29, both of Coldwater, Michigan, were arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property, according to Cameron's office.

The two were released on their own recognizance ahead of a Monday arraignment hearing in Caldwell District Court, according to online court records.

Sevon E. Gowen, 25, of Sturgis, Michigan, was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree promoting contraband, per the attorney general.

Brandon L. Ransbottom, 27, of Bronson, Michigan, was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Gowen and Ransbottom were each ordered held on $7,500 cash bonds ahead of their Monday arraignment hearings, per court records.

How to help Kentucky tornado victims: Donate to relief funds, supplies and blood drives

The men did not have attorneys immediately listed in online court records, and police did not further specify their relationship to one another. Their hometowns are all in southern Michigan, with U.S. Route 12 connecting the three cities.

Gov. Andy Beshear had also referred to looting Thursday and Friday as he continued to visit storm-ravaged areas of the state, with Western Kentucky getting hit the hardest by the Dec. 10 tornadoes and storms.

"We cannot let it happen. To take advantage of somebody who has lost everything is beyond despicable," Beshear said Friday. "And if we catch you, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Be a decent human being. Don't engage in those types of activities."

Sarah Ladd and Hayes Gardner contributed to this story.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky tornado: Michigan men charged with looting in Princeton