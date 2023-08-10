Michigan mom charged with buying guns for son who threatened to kill Biden, members of LGBTQ community

An east Michigan mom is charged with purchasing firearms for her 30-year-old son, who lives at home and allegedly wants to kill the president, among others.

Michelle Berka, 56, bought at least four guns found in the possession of her son Randall Berka II, according to prosecutors who arrested the man in March.

He allegedly made online threats against President Joe Biden, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and members of the LGBTQ community. Her federal indictment was unsealed last week, according to the Detroit News.

The FBI said the would-be gunman was involuntarily committed for mental health treatment in 2012 and declared incapacitated, which bars him from having guns in Michigan, according to The Associated Press.

Berka reportedly told the FBI she was “scared” of her son and that he should be incarcerated. She faces a decade behind bars if convicted of buying her son three rifles and a handgun.

The parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley — accused of killing four students 70 miles south of the Berka’s Sebewaing, Mich. home in 2021 — were charged with manslaughter after prosecutors claimed they armed their “feral” 15-year-old son, who reportedly showed signs of emotional problems.

The teen is currently awaiting the outcome of a sentencing hearing that could put him in prison for life. He pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism.

Crumbley initially entered an insanity defense before copping to the 24 counts with which he was charged. Seven others were injured in the shooting, but survived.