Michigan mother of 3 missing after leaving to see Bronx man she met online

[Source]

A mother of three children from Michigan has been reported missing after leaving home to meet a man she met online.

Lynn Kim, 39, packed her 2016 Chrysler Town & Country minivan and left her home on New Year’s Eve to meet Joey, a Bronx man she met on social networking and dating service MeetMe, leaving behind her three children.

Kim is reportedly a pediatric medical assistant and a mother to two sons, aged 6 and 13, and to a 17-year-old daughter.

Her cousin, Shannon Christian, said she has been trying to track Kim down. Christian told Fox 2 that Kim started cutting people out of her life after she met Joey online.

More from NextShark: Ex-Chicago grad student sentenced to 8 years in prison for spying for China

No matter what we would always have each other’s back, and we always have for the most part, she has always been there for me. She met this guy, he lived in Bronx, New York, and that’s where she was going. She would stay on Facetime with him, from morning until night. He wouldn’t let the kids go into her bedroom. There is literally no trace, and that’s not her.

According to Christian, all of Kim’s social media accounts have been deleted.

Charlene Gilbert, a friend of Kim’s, recalled the last time she spoke to Kim on Jan. 4.

More from NextShark: New Zealand study finds anti-Asian hate victims more likely to experience anxiety, depression

“This guy Joey is in the background, and he’s cursing me over the phone,” Gilbert told PIX11.

When Gilbert called Kim later the same day, the man answered and allegedly cursed her out, saying, “F*ck you, you’re never going to find her. We’re in California.”

Gilbert said that her friend “has not paid any of her bills.”

More from NextShark: S. Korean religious leader who claims to be the messiah arrested on sexual assault charges

“Her phone is disconnected,” she said. “There’s no more Lynn. [She] basically fell off the face of the earth.”

According to Kim’s ex-husband, Nicholas Anderson, Kim moved back in with him and their children last year when he was fighting cancer and undergoing treatment.

Anderson recalled Kim spending a lot of time on the phone with Joey. He said that the man, who wore a baseball hat and a gold chain, was abusive when talking to Kim, adding that he wanted their children to stay out of her bedroom.

Story continues

More from NextShark: ‘Coronavirus’ Prank Targeting Korean Student Ends in Violent Brawl and Gun Drawn

"Lynn used to cook dinner for the kids and make sure they were fed," said Anderson. "Once she had this guy in her life, she stopped caring. I felt like she was brainwashed."

Kim’s friends and family also noted that she has not contacted her mother, a South Korean immigrant who speaks little English and lives in Texas.

Kim’s disappearance has highlighted the risks of online dating sites.

A missing person’s report was filed in Clinton Township where Kim and her children live. Her children are now staying with relatives.

The case is currently under investigation. According to a detective at the Clinton Township Police Department, they would be alerted if anyone tried to use Kim’s social security number.