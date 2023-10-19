Michigan Nurse Executed By Her Doctor Ex in Grisly Murder-Suicide

A beloved Michigan nursing student was kidnapped and executed at a truck stop by her ex-boyfriend, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Security cameras captured Gina Bryant, 25, being shot in the head at midnight on Oct. 13 in La Salle, Illinois, the hometown of Justin Wendling—a 26-year-old Michigan doctor that dated Bryant as recently as September. Wendling fled the scene and called his parents to confess to the killing, authorities said. He then drove to Bettendorf, Iowa, about 90 miles west of the shooting scene, where cops descended upon him. As officers approached, however, cops say he shot himself dead. Bryant’s sister, Angelica Gintner, told the Detroit News the former couple lived together for 11 months, but Gintner and her mom moved Bryant out of an apartment with Wendling last month because he was abusive. Gintner called her sister a “very beautiful, down-to-earth, giving woman,” who could “brighten up a day with just her smile.”

