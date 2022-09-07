Michigan officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun not guilty of carelessness
A jury decided a Grand Rapids police officer was not careless when he fired a shot while running toward a man last year.
A jury decided a Grand Rapids police officer was not careless when he fired a shot while running toward a man last year.
Fifty-eight stolen antiquities worth an estimated $19 million were returned to Italy by New York authorities in a ceremony on Tuesday. The items, many on display at the city's Metropolitan Museum of Art for years, included "The Marble Head of Athena," worth an estimated $3 million. "We are privileged to return it today," said Colonel Matthew Bogdanos, chief of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's antiquities trafficking unit, promising "many more seizures and many more repatriations" over the rest of the year.
A video of a Chinese Harvard student explaining why she has decided to “stop trying to learn English” has gone viral on Bilibili. In the video uploaded on Thursday, 24-year-old Tatala shared her reasons behind why she no longer wishes to learn English. Tatala explains that she has always been a good student when studying English; however, she never felt satisfied and her confidence has wavered throughout the journey of learning the language.
A then-undocumented migrant who said her Sbarro Pizza manager raped her in 2016 lost a lawsuit against the manager and Sbarro. Her lawyers asked for a mistrial.
Bradley Rofer, an 8-year-old boy from California, was hit by a truck Thursday morning while walking with his bike
The officer was in Florida for a conference when he reached out to the undercover detective.
Any damage whether intentional or not to Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya or to any other nuclear facility in Ukraine could spell catastrophe, not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond. Any action that might endanger the physical Integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant is unacceptable.
Private texts revealed in a hearing on Tuesday show that Elon Musk said he wanted to "slow down" the deal as Russia had invaded Ukraine.
The 3 men were transported to the Georgia state prison notoriously known for housing offenders who are on death row
An earthquake that hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province has killed at least 65 people and injured more than 200 others. The 6.6-magnitude quake struck southwest of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu at around 1 p.m. local time on Monday with aftershocks continuing into Tuesday, impacting an estimated 1 million people. The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 27 miles southeast of Kangding, a city of around 100,000 people, according to the United States Geological Survey.
9 out of 10 employers in the U.S. say their business is “multilingual focused.”
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his deputies found guns, meth, fentanyl and cocaine while serving search warrants in Tice and Lehigh Acres.
Trump told a Pennsylvania rally that the FBI did "a deep and ugly search" of his son Barron's bedroom in Mar-a-Lago.
The Arizona Cardinals coach said it is surreal to be facing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, was identified as Stacey Chahorski's killer using genealogy DNA testing.
Part of her original bond release conditions stated that she had to stay away from the juvenile victim in the case.
IAEA inspectors visited Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, saying they wanted to "prevent a nuclear accident" after repeated shelling nearby.
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
Nothing says congressional unity like a harsh, age-related reality check involving “The Golden Girls.” Senators on both sides of the aisle are coming together after a writer noted a potentially mortifying factoid about the classic 1980s series. “All of the actors from ‘Friends’ are now older than the youngest ‘Golden Girl’ was in that show’s…
Surveillance video shows a Georgia GOP official escorting a tech firm hired by a Trump-allied lawyer into an elections office before an alleged 2021 data breach.
A Dayton man is facing a dozen charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman the day after being released from jail.