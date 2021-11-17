Michigan officials shut down daycare after child locked another in the dryer, turned it on

A Michigan woman running a daycare out of her home wasn’t paying enough attention to notice when one of the children turned the dryer on with another one inside the tumbler.

Kathleen Mayhue-Radeback has had her license revoked by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs after allowing the load to go on and then not telling the victim’s mother, officials announced Tuesday.

An investigation began in August when Mayhue-Radeback took one of the children in her care to a hospital and told a nurse she was “stressed out” because the child had put another of her charges into the dryer, according to officials.

The victim later told her mother about the incident, telling her it was “hot and it was dark and hurt my back.”

Mayhue-Radeback allegedly also lied to investigators and denied the incident happened at all.

“It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at this family child care home,” the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said in a statement.