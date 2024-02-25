Two Kent County, Michigan parents are accused of abusing their children over the course of more than a decade, and forcing them to eat dog food with milk, oatmeal and hot sauce, according to reports.

A local CBS station in Kalamazoo, Michigan reported that Kris and Alan Jones of Wyoming, Michigan were both arrested on three counts of child abuse and torture on Friday.

Court documents show the couple adopted three children, the station reported. Then, in 2013, the couple allegedly began abusing the three children.

Some of the abuse reported includes making the children sleep in a garage under all weather conditions, and at times, Kris Jones is accused of making the children sleep on concrete by removing the carpet.

TEEN CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF DETROIT-AREA MAN KNOWN FOR VIGILANTE SEX PREDATOR STINGS

Kris and Alan Jones of Wyoming, Michigan were arrested for allegedly abusing their children and making them eat dog food.

When it was time to eat, the children were reportedly put in a dog collar and fed dog food with oatmeal, milk and hot sauce.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

While at school, one of the Jones’ adopted children was seen eating food out of the garbage because she was not being fed at home, court documents claim.

MICHIGAN FIRED STAFFER AFTER VIDEO SURFACED OF HIM ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO SOLICIT 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL: REPORT

The Jones’s are also accused of pushing the children down the stairs, and punching and choking them while holding them down.

Court documents also allege the parents made their children run miles whenever they acted out, as a form of punishment.

Kent County officials did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.





Original article source: Michigan parents allegedly made their kids wear collars and eat dog food: reports