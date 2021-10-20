Michigan parents sue attorney general over memo directing FBI to investigate violent threats

Parents in Michigan have sued Attorney General Merrick Garland over his memorandum directing the FBI to investigate a "disturbing spike" in violent threats toward educators and school board officials.

The American Freedom Law Center, a conservative law firm representing the parents of students in a school district in Saline, Michigan, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday, the Christian Post reported. The parents are seeking "a preliminary injunction enjoining the recently announced policy of the Attorney General to use federal law enforcement resources to silence parents and other private citizens," the lawsuit states.

"Contrary to the Attorney General's false assertion, there is no widespread criminality at school board meetings where parents and concerned citizens have expressed their opposition and outrage to the 'progressive' agenda being forced upon their children in the public schools," the lawsuit continues.

Garland's memorandum came in the wake of a letter from the National School Boards Association to President Joe Biden in which the association lamented parental frustration over mask mandates, changes in curriculum, and other controversial topics, claiming that school leaders across the country were under threat from "domestic terrorism."

Among the throng of incidents the NSBA likened to "domestic terrorism" was the arrest of a Virginia father whose daughter was allegedly a victim of sexual assault in the school district. The father was detained by police officers during a June 22 meeting in Loudoun County after attempting to share allegations of his daughter's sexual assault. A woman present at the meeting told Smith that she did not believe his daughter, with the exchange quickly escalating into a shouting match. Police arrested Smith and escorted him out of the meeting.

The father and mother of the alleged sexual assault victim shared that they had filed a lawsuit on Oct. 14 against the school, claiming the assault was "predictable and preventable."

The lawsuit continues on to describe the attorney general's letter as a "one-page screed that rubber-stamps the claims of 'progressive,' left-wing activists," adding that the Department of Justice has no jurisdiction to meddle in the affairs of parents and local school boards.

"It fails to account for the fact that the First Amendment protects political dissent — even dissent that rises to the level of intimidation or harassment," the lawsuit adds.

In the wake of Garland's memorandum, 11 state-level school board associations have severed ties with the NSBA over their letter to the attorney general. Among the states that either distanced themselves from or called out the national group, Florida issued a letter to the NSBA voicing "concern" and advising for a change in leadership within the association.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the American Freedom Law Center for a statement but did not receive a response.

