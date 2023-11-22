Michigan police make arrest in the disappearance of a woman missing since 2021
More than two years after she vanished, Michigan police have arrested someone in the murder of 52-year-old Dee Ann Warner.
The Michigan State Police First District announced the arrest Tuesday on X but said it would withhold the person’s name pending an arraignment, which is set for Wednesday.
Warner’s family reported her missing in April 2021. Police said Warner, a mother of five, had last been seen by a family friend on the evening of April 24 and then by her husband the next morning.
Three of Warner’s adult children reported her missing April 25, 2021.
Warner had a trucking company and a farming business. Gregg Hardy, Warner’s brother, told NBC's "Dateline" last year that there was a business-related dispute among Dee, her husband and one or two of her employees before she disappeared. Police confirmed the argument.
Hardy said his brother-in-law Dale Warner told him that his wife left on April 25 with a travel bag, a phone, a curling iron and hair spray.
Hardy said his sister would never leave without her car or young daughter.
She shares a daughter with Dale Warner, whom she married in 2006 after a divorce from her first husband, with whom she had four children, now all adults.
