Michigan police arrest naked woman pointing machete at cars on highway

Detroit Police Chief James White said that the incident happened on Feb. 25 on the Grand River & I-96 Freeway when the woman pulled over on the side of the road, got undressed, and pulled out a machete.

White said that the woman was pointing the machete at cars that were passing by, adding that the woman was naked from her waist-down.

Officials had to shut down the freeway in order to handle the situation, White said.

Video released by Detroit police show the woman dropping the machete before being arrested. The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

"With this incident, it ended peacefully. The way that we want them all to," White said.