Michigan police officer charged with murder for fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya in back of his head

Patrick Lyoya in an undated image (Ben Crump)

A Michigan police officer has been arrested and charged with the murder of Patrick Lyoya after shocking bodycam footage showed him shooting the Black man in the back of the head at point blank range as he was pinned face down on the ground.

Christopher Schurr, a Grand Rapids police officer, was charged with one count of second-degree murder on Thursday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced at a press conference.

Mr Schurr had surrendered to authorities earlier in the day and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail.

He is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Friday.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old who had moved to the US with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014 , was shot dead by the officer after being pulled over for a traffic stop back on 4 April.

Graphic footage of his death released back in April shows a brief struggle between the two men before the officer pinned Lyoya down on the ground and fired one fatal shot to the head, killing him instantly.

The video sparked protests throughout the City of Grand Rapids, with the victim’s grieving family describing their son’s death as an “execution”.

Mr Becker said that Lyoya’s family had been told about the decision to bring charges against the officer prior to the press conference, after they have spent the last two months fighting for justice for their slain son.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Lyoya family, tweeted about the officer’s arrest on Thursday afternoon.

In April, the Grand Rapids Police Department released several videos of the deadly arrest showing Lyoya being pulled over in his car by the officer before a struggle breaks out and the officer pins Lyoya to the ground and deploys his taser.

The incident then ends with the officer firing one fatal shot in the back of his head.

BREAKING: Grand Rapids (MI) Officer Christopher Schurr has been charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 9, 2022

The roughly two-and-a-half minute long footage includes clips from four different videos: the officer’s police cruiser dashboard camera, the officer’s body-worn camera, surveillance footage from a nearby home, and phone video captured by a person riding in a car with Lyoya.

Story continues

It begins with the officer pulling Lyoya over for a traffic stop at around 8am.

When he pulls over, Lyoya exits the vehicle.

“Stay in the car! Dude, I’m stopping you,” the officer says.

Patrick Lyoya runs from the officer before a struggle ensues

Bodycam footage shows Lyoya appearing visibly confused.

The officer asks for his driver’s licence and asks if he speaks English to which Lyoya replies “yes” and asks what he has done wrong.

He then turns to the door and speaks briefly to the passenger inside, before closing the driver’s side door and taking a few slow steps towards the front of the car.

At that moment, the officer starts saying “no, no, no, stop” and “put your hands behind your head” and grabs Lyoya by the arms.

A struggle then breaks out with Lyoya pushing the officer away and running to the sidewalk.

The officer tackles him to the ground and the two men continue to struggle on a lawn, with the officer heard telling Lyoya to “stop resisting”.

During the struggle, the officer fires his taser twice at Lyoya who then appears to grab the device from him.

The bodycam cuts off at that point but cellphone video shot by the passenger in the car captures what happens next.

The officer is seen on top of Lyoya, pinning him face down on the ground while shouting “drop the taser” at him.

Seconds later, the officer then pulls out his firearm and shoots Lyoya in the head at close range. His body goes limp.

The struggle lasted around 90 seconds. No weapons besides the officer’s gun and taser were found at the scene.

Officer Schurr was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting and his name finally released to the public in the late April amid mounting pressure from the local community.

The Michigan State Police launched an investigation into the incident.