Michigan police respond to 'active shooting' situation at hotel in Dearborn

A suspected gunman remained barricaded inside a Michigan hotel room Thursday after injuring one person in what authorities described as a dispute with staff over money.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin told reporters that authorities were negotiating with the man, who was armed with a long gun, and "working toward a peaceful resolution."

"It's gonna be a waiting game," he said. "We're working through it."

The condition of the victim, who Shahin did not identify, wasn't immediately clear.

UPDATE: There are still shots being fired by the suspect. Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public. pic.twitter.com/xYPXrborBd — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 6, 2022

Calls came in at 1:09 p.m. about shots fired at a Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue near downtown Dearborn. Police secured the area and immediately evacuated people from the building, Shahin said.

The Detroit division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded and urged people to avoid the area.

Michigan State Police tweeted at 2:12 p.m. that the suspect was still firing shots.

"Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel," the agency said.

A spokesperson for the state police said the area is dangerous and cautioned that "this person is still liable to shoot at people walking in this area."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com