Michigan police team up for 1-day crackdown on distracted driving

Five Michigan State Police posts are teaming up with several local police agencies from across the state Thursday for a one-day crackdown on distracted driving.

Labeled "Connect to Disconnect," the initiative serves as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” national media campaign, which kicks off Thursday and runs through April 11.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness month, and although reading, typing or sending a text message is punishable with up to a $200 fine in Michigan, many drivers don't seem to be getting the message. Distracted driving contributed to 14,236 vehicle collisions in 2020, according to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts — 48 of which resulted in a fatality.

“We’re hoping this enforcement period will help reduce the ever-increasing number of crashes involving distracted drivers,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, in a news release. “At the same time, we will send a reminder that texting while driving in Michigan is illegal, dangerous and deadly.”

In addition to Michigan State Police posts in Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Lakeview, Mount Pleasant and Paw Paw, the following departments are also participating in the crackdown:

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office

Birmingham Police Department

Brighton Police Department

Brownstown Police

Dearborn Police Department

Grand Blanc Township Police Department

Hazel Park Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff's Office

Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Livonia Police Department

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

City of Mount Pleasant

MSP 7th District Hometown Security Team

Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office

Portage Department of Public Safety

Southfield Police Department

St. Clair Shores Police

Stanton Police Department

Thomas Township Police Department

Wyoming Department of Public Safety

For more information, go to Michigan.gov/DistractedDriving.

Lauren Wethington is a breaking news reporter. You can email her at LGilpin@freepress.com or find her on Twitter at @laurenelizw1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan police to increase distracted driving enforcement Thursday