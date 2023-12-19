Michigan population grows thanks to international migration, new census data shows

More people called Michigan home this year thanks to international migration, new census data shows.

The state added 3,980 people, up 0.04% from 2022 to 10,037,261 on July 1, 2023. However, Michigan's total population remains lower than it was in 2020 when the decennial census recorded 10,077,331 residents.

Births, deaths and migration patterns (people moving to or from a place) are key factors used to estimate population change. In Michigan, more people left the state for another than moved in last year — a loss of 15,051 to domestic migration. In addition, the state's natural population (the difference between births and deaths) declined ― a loss of 4,030 residents as deaths outnumbered births.

But net international migration (the number of people moving in and out of the country) added approximately 22,817 new residents, offsetting the losses from domestic migration and natural population change.

The U.S. population increased by 0.5% to roughly 334.9 million residents. South Carolina grew the fastest at 1.7%, followed by Florida and Texas at 1.6%. Michigan is one of 11 states that lost population in 2022, but gained this year. Eight states saw population decline, according to census data released Tuesday.

