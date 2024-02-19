Michigan presidential primary: 6,500 voters embrace early voting option on 1st day

More than 6,500 Michiganders cast their ballots for the state's presidential primary on Saturday, Feb. 17 — the first day of statewide early voting. The primary is the first election where Michigan voters have the option to vote early in-person, something they'll be able to do for every statewide and federal election moving forward.

The Michigan Secretary of State's office said 6,587 voters cast ballots Saturday, with numbers courtesy of poll book totals from early voting locations across the state.

“All across the state, thousands of clerks and election workers ensured the historic day was a success," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a press release. "I am grateful to all of them for their hard work and dedication to ensuring every voice is heard and every vote is counted in every election."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson greets an election worker at the Northwest Activities Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Detroit, on the first day of statewide early voting for Michigan's presidential primary election.

Want to vote early? Here's how.

After voters approved Proposal 2 in 2022, communities now are required to hold at least nine days of early voting. For the presidential primary, early voting will run until Sunday, Feb. 25. Some communities across the state participated in an early voting pilot during the November 2023 election, but the presidential primary marks the first statewide election with early voting in Michigan.

To find your early voting location and its hours, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at michigan.gov/vote. Voters who received absentee ballots are also able to cast those ballots at early voting locations.

Proponents of early voting say it allows voters who prefer casting their ballots in person greater scheduling flexibility. Michigan is the 22nd state to allow early, in-person voting, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Election Day for the Michigan presidential primary is Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Looking for more on Michigan’s elections this year? Check out our voter guide, subscribe to our elections newsletter and always feel free to share your thoughts in a letter to the editor.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Thousands vote early for Michigan presidential primary