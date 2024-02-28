Michigan presidential primary winners since 2000

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden easily won their respective primaries in Michigan on Tuesday. Let’s take a look back at all of the Wolverine State’s primary results since 2000.

2020

Democratic primary:

1. Former Vice President Joe Biden: 52.9%

2. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont: 36.3%

3. Former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg (withdrawn): 4.6%

Republican primary:

President Donald Trump: 93.7% Uncommitted: 4.8% Former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld: 0.9%

Biden won Michigan’s Democratic primary in 2020, beating Sanders in every county. He went on to win the general election against then-incumbent Trump in November.

2016

Democratic primary:

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont: 49.8% Former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton: 48.3% Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley: 0.2%

Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate at the University of Michigan-Flint on March 6, 2016.

Republican primary:

Businessman Donald Trump: 36.5% Sen. Ted Cru, R-Texas: 24.9% Ohio Gov. John Kasich: 24.3%

While she came in second in the 2016 Michigan Democratic primary, Clinton ended up becoming the Democratic nominee for president. However, she was beaten by Trump in the presidential election despite winning the popular vote.

2012

Democratic primary:

President Barack Obama: 89.3% Uncommitted: 10.7%

Republican primary:

1. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah: 41.1%

2. Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Virginia: 37.9%

3. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas: 11.6%

Similarly, in 2024, there was a small uncommitted vote against then-incumbent Obama. However, he went on to win the nomination and then the general election against eventual Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

2008

Democratic primary:

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: 55.2% Uncommitted: 40.1%

Republican primary:

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah: 38.9% Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona: 29.7% Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee: 16.1%

In 2008, Michigan held its primary earlier than the Democratic National Committee allowed. Because they broke party rules, former Sen. John Edwards and Sen. Barack Obama withdrew their names. In the end, the DNC awarded Clinton 69 pledged delegates, and Obama 59. Obama went on to win the nomination, and then the general election against Republican nominee McCain.

2004

Democratic caucus:

Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass: 51.8% Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean: 16.5%

Republican primary:

Incumbent former President George W. Bush won the 2004 Michigan primary with no significant challengers.

In 2004, Bush was ultimately victorious over Democratic nominee Kerry in the general election.

2000

Democratic caucus:

Former Vice President Al Gore: 82.7 Former US Sen. Bill Bradley, D-New Jersey (withdrawn): 16.3%

Republican primary:

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona: 50.9% Texas Gov. George W. Bush: 43.1%

In the 2000 general election, Bush and Gore became their parties’ respective nominees. In the end, Bush beat Gore in one of the closest elections in American history, winning by just one electoral college vote and losing the popular vote.

