For Michigan presidential primary, you'll be asked to pick 1 party's ballot

The presidential primary happens every four years. And in Michigan, that means the only election contest where voters must specifically choose which party's ballot they want to fill out.

Michigan's voter registration process does not require eligible voters to note their party affiliation. When Michigan voters participate in other primary and general election contests, they do not have to request a specific party's ballot.

But the presidential primary is different.

Voters who want to participate in the upcoming Feb. 27 presidential primary must select whether they want the Democratic or Republican primary ballot. The ballot voters receive will only list the presidential candidates seeking the nomination from the party selected by the voter. (Voters can also request a ballot without the presidential primary if available to vote on other proposals or candidates. To find out if your local jurisdiction will have other races on the ballot go to Michigan.gov/Vote.)

Voters line up during the presidential primary about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Pioneer High School, 601 W. Stadium Blvd. in Ann Arbor.

The application to request an absentee ballot includes checking a selection box to request a specific party's presidential primary ballot. Those voting early and in-person on Election Day must also complete an application to select which political party's ballot they want. In addition to the candidates running, each party's primary ballot also includes an option for voters to fill in an "uncommitted" bubble instead of selecting a candidate.

The information indicating which political party's ballot a voter selected for the presidential primary election is subject to disclosure under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act. In other words, which party's primary ballot a voter selected is public information. The information must be made available within 71 days of the primary and destroyed after a 22-month federal election records retention period.

Political consultants and political parties typically obtain the list of voters and which party's primary ballot they selected.

Election worker Mary Pluszczynsky files returned absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday's general election at the city clerk office in Warren, Mich. on Oct. 28, 2020.

"We're always looking for a source of reliable information about people's partisanship," said Mark Grebner founder of Practical Political Consulting which supplies political campaigns with voter lists. Other data points in Michigan used to infer a voter's partisan leaning are less reliable. "But this information about which party you choose is pretty solid," he said.

The information helps better target political fundraising and voter mobilization efforts. Though voters who participate in the presidential primary are already likely engaged and planning to vote in the next election, Grebner noted. And sometimes voters who affiliate with one party who choose to participate in the other party's primary may find themselves inundated with unwelcome fundraising pitches as a result.

While more likely than not, a voter's selection of a party's primary ballot indicates they generally affiliate with the party, not all voters participate in the primary for the party they prefer. Democratic and independent voters can participate in the Republican primary. Republican and independent voters can participate in the Democratic primary.

For instance, a Democratic voter who may prefer a Joe Biden-Nikki Haley match-up may skip their party's primary and cast a vote for Haley in the Republican primary instead.

But like all voting, how a voter fills out their ballot is secret.

