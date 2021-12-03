Michigan prosecutor says decision on charges for school shooting suspect's parents is imminent





A Michigan prosecutor on Thursday said during a press conference that an announcement on whether to charge the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old teen accused of shooting four classmates and injuring seven more at Oxford High School would likely be made within the next 24 hours.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said that they were reviewing potential charges against the parents of Crumbley, who faces a multitude of charges in connection to the shooting at the Michigan high school.

She said during the press conference that they hope to have an announcement on their decision in the next 24 hours.

"We're looking at the entire situation, and we'll hold accountable to the extent possible anybody we think committed any kind of criminal acts," McDonald said.

The remarks come as Crumbley faces 24 counts in connection to allegedly shooting and killing four students and wounding seven more at Oxford High School, which is located roughly 45 miles north of Detroit.

Those charges include 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism causing death, The Washington Post reported.

Officials said earlier this week that the gun that they believe was used during the attack had been bought on Black Friday by Crumbley's father.

McDonald had signaled on Wednesday that charges against the parents of Crumbley were being considered.

"We know that owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate and not allowing access to other individuals, particularly minors," McDonald said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "We have to hold individuals accountable who don't do that."