Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy gets pregame mediation in before CFP championship against Washington

A Michigan fan cheers during warm ups before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — With a gaggle of photographers and videographers around him, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy did his pregame meditation under the goal post about three hours before kickoff of the College Football Playoff national championship game against No. 2 Washington on Monday.

McCarthy sat cross-legged with his shoes off behind the Michigan end zone, closing his eyes for several minutes. He had a baseball cap pulled low above his eyes and the hood of his sweatshirt over that.

McCarthy was introduced to mindfulness at Nazareth Academy in his hometown of La Grange Park, Illinois, where he won a state title in three trips to the championship game. He spent his senior season in 2020 at IMG Academy in Florida, where he often was in his room without much interaction due to pandemic restrictions.

It's now part of his daily routine. McCarthy said he spends 20 to 30 minutes meditating each morning, He does it for 10 to 15 minutes on game days after the bus arrives at the stadium and before he warms up with teammates.

McCarthy, in his third year in college, is 26-1 as a starter over the last two seasons.

SEVERE WEATHER

The weather in Houston was perfect for a domed stadium.

Severe weather blanketed the area Monday in the hours leading up to the championship game. A tornado watch was issued in the city and heavy rain fell for much of the day.

Steady rain fell outside the stadium about two hours before kickoff and wind gusts had fans struggling to hold their umbrellas as they walked to the gates.

The city was to remain under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. CST.

HALL OF FAME

The new College Football Hall of Fame class was announced earlier Monday, highlighted by receivers Randy Moss, who played at Marshall, and Larry Fitzgerald from Pittsburgh.

Michigan was also represented in the class with former offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson, a guard who played on the Wolverines' last national title team in 1997.

Hutchinson went on to a Hall of Fame NFL career, mostly with the Seahawks and Vikings.

