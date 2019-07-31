Is Michigan really in the Midwest? State’s location called into question after Dem debate

DETROIT – Michigan is part of the U.S. Midwest, most authorities agree, possibly laying to rest one major disagreement that emerged from Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate.

Amid a discussion on Twitter about what sort of political promises "play well" in the Midwest, New York Times deputy Washington editor Jonathan Weisman sent a tweet that many interpreted as an assertion that neither Detroit nor Minneapolis are part of the Midwest.

He later deleted the tweet after a war of words erupted on Twitter.

Both the U.S. Census Bureau and National Geographic include Michigan in the Midwest in their maps showing the various geographic regions of the U.S. They also vouch for Minnesota.

"There is no confusion over that," Joe Darden, a professor of geography at Michigan State University in East Lansing, said Wednesday. "I don't know why there is any discussion about it."

Democratic presidential candidates, from left: Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former Maryland congressman John Delaney, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock take the stage at the beginning of the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019, in Detroit, Michigan. More

But in fact there has been a quiet debate for decades over whether not only Michigan, but other states such as Ohio, should be counted as Midwest states. Some note that much earlier in America's history, Michigan was considered part of the Northwest. Others insist it is much more Northeast than Midwest.

Exactly how the geographic debate began within Tuesday's political debate is not precisely clear.

But at least two Democratic candidates – Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – referenced Michigan as a Midwest state at various points.

"I win in the Midwest," Klobuchar said at one point. "I can win in states like Wisconsin and Michigan and Iowa."

That's not accurate. You made a different point. Using several members of Congress as examples, 3 of 4 of whom are nonwhite, you said people from major cities in the Midwest aren't really from the Midwest, and people from major cities in the South aren't really from the South. https://t.co/83aDBLrIlH — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 31, 2019

In his tweet, Weisman said that to say that U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, or U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., are from the Midwest is like saying that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, is from Texas, or that U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Atlanta, is from the Deep South.

What appeared to get lost by many who read the tweet was that Austin is in fact the capital of Texas and Georgia is generally agreed to be part of the Deep South.

Weisman later deleted the tweet, saying he was trying "to make a point about regional differences in politics between urban and rural areas" that was misunderstood.

But by then, a fight was raging on Twitter, with FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief (and Michigan native) Nate Silver accusing Weisman of saying "people from major cities in the Midwest are not really from the Midwest."

Democratic debate, night 2: Here's how to watch and what you should know

Since both Tlaib and Omar are part of “the Squad" of congresswomen of color that President Donald Trump has said should go back where they came from, some saw the singling out of Tlaib and Omar in the context of the debate over where the Midwest is located as racist.

But even earlier in the evening, among those arguing that Michigan is not part of the Midwest was Michigan Republican political consultant and travel writer Dennis Lennox.

"Note to Klobuchar," Lennox tweeted less than 25 minutes into the debate. "#Detroit (and #Michigan) is not Midwest."

Lennox pointed to a 2008 article in Hour Detroit that questioned whether Michigan should be considered part of the Midwest, said that the Census Bureau did not adopt the term "Midwest" until 1984, and quoted a history professor at Miami University in Ohio as saying the term is a "cultural construct" that can mean different things to different people.

A Google search also turned up an article titled, "Why are Ohio and Michigan considered part of the Midwest ..." among others questioning the classification.