Michigan redistricting commission retreats behind closed door to discuss lawsuit

Janice Vallette, an independent commissioner, holds her hand to her face and is photographed through a barrier during a closed session of the Michigan redistricting commission on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Cadillac Place in Detroit.

Michigan's redistricting commission Thursday met behind closed doors for nearly an hour and a half to discuss legal strategy as it stares down a lawsuit over congressional and state legislative maps it adopted late last year.

The group's latest decision to retreat behind closed doors follows a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that said the commission violated transparency requirements in the Michigan Constitution to conduct its business at open meetings when it met entered its first closed session in late October to discuss voting rights issues. The ruling was in response to a lawsuit brought by the Detroit Free Press and other media organizations.

The court's 4-3 decision rejected the argument put forward by the commission's lawyers that the group's closed door meeting was justified because it was discussing legal risks related to possible future litigation. The commission was facing no lawsuit at the time.

"A different calculus may occur after litigation has commenced," reads a footnote in the court's decision. But it goes on to state, "If the subject matter of the litigation involves the business of the Commission — because it concerns the Commission’s ongoing efforts to develop and adopt the maps — then the text of the Constitution must prevail and the 'business' must be conducted in open meetings."

Asked about that language in the majority opinion, the commission's lawyer, Julianne Pastula, told the Free Press that the commission was not discussing its maps during the Thursday closed session but instead discussing pending litigation.

The commission was recently sued by current and former Detroit lawmakers who allege that the new political maps adopted by the group violate the Voting Rights Act, the federal law that prohibits racially discriminatory districts that deny minority voters the opportunity to elect their preferred candidates.

Nine commissioners voted to enter the closed session to discuss legal strategy in response to the challenge while Rebecca Szetela, the independent who chairs the commission, and Democratic commissioner Dustin Witjes opposed meeting behind closed doors.

The commission's legal team recommended the closed session and said it was consistent with the court's ruling, Pastula told commissioners Thursday. She said that a discussion would not be appropriate to be held in open session because it would hinder the commission's ability to defend itself in court.

Attorney Steve Liedel, the former legal counsel to Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm, said in a text message to the Free Press that the commission "has increased the risk of additional litigation by opting for a closed session."

Pastula said she is not concerned the commission could face additional legal challenges for Thursday’s closed session.

The commission kicked members of the public and a Free Press reporter out of the room before its closed session and set up panels in front of the door, blocking a view of the meeting.

Before the closed session began, the commission adopted new rules of procedure to bring them in line with the high court's ruling. The new rules of procedure state that the group can enter closed session "only for purposes not inconsistent with the Court's opinion." The rules of procedure do not lay out what those purposes might be.

The group's previous rules of procedure referenced the Open Meetings Act in laying out when the group could enter closed session. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a bill into law barring Michigan's redistricting commission from meeting behind closed doors under the guise of the Open Meetings Act, the state law that allows public bodies to enter into closed session under certain circumstances. The commission used an exception in that law to justify its last closed-door session, arguing that the group could meet privately with its lawyers to discuss information subject to attorney-client privilege.

