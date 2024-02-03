Michigan redistricting commission seeks input from those impacted by redraw

In a series of marathon mapping sessions, Michigan's citizen-led redistricting commission redrew state House maps after a three-judge panel struck down the current lines. The commission has put forward several alternatives for public input before it submits its final adjusted state House map to the court.

A group of metro Detroit voters sued the redistricting commission ahead of the 2022 midterm elections − the first held under the new voting district lines created by the commission − alleging that the mappers drew the lines based on race and violated federal voting rights requirements to provide Black voters an opportunity to elect their preferred candidates.

Last December, the three-judge panel in the case ruled that more than a dozen state legislative districts that run through Detroit − seven in the state House and six in the state Senate − violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment because race predominated in the commission's mapping process. The panel did not rule on the allegation on the claim that the mappers violated the Voting Rights Act and diluted the voting power of Black voters.

The panel set a Feb. 2 deadline for the commission to publish on its website newly drawn state House districts for the ones struck down by the court. The commission worked together to create several alternative maps and will move forward with a public comment period, including a court-mandated public hearing in Detroit.

Redistricting commission puts forward draft state House maps

The redistricting commission has put forward nine state House plans for public input with unique names for each draft proposed map:

"Bergamot 1"

"Lakeshore"

"Spirit of Detroit"

"Daisy 2"

"Water Lily"

"Tulip"

"Motown Sound"

"Willow"

"Riverwalk"

In addition to the commission's collaboratively drawn state House maps, independent commissioner Rebecca Szetela has also put forward her own map.

A link to the maps can be accessed on the commission's website at michigan.gov/micrc.

Commission to hold public hearings in Detroit

The redistricting commission will hold a virtual town hall meeting to solicit feedback from the public on the maps on Feb. 15 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-4 p.m. and then 5-8 p.m. Those wishing to address the commission do not need to sign up in advance. During the Zoom meeting, participants requesting to speak remotely can raise their virtual hand.

Attendees will be unmuted and invited to speak based on the order in which their hands were raised. Instructions for accessing the Zoom meeting are available under the "Meeting Notices & Materials" tab of the commission's website at the meeting notice for the town hall.

The redistricting commission will also hold two in-person public hearings in Detroit to solicit input on the draft state House maps. Commissioners especially want to hear from those impacted by the redraw:

Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple 23500 W. Seven Mile Road Detroit, MI 48219

Thursday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Second Ebenezer 14601 Dequindre St. Detroit, MI 48212

Those providing in-person comment at the commission's hearings can sign up in person. Those providing comment virtually must sign up an hour before the hearing. Instructions for signing up for public comment will be available under the "Meeting Notices & Materials" tab of the commission's website for those dates.

At both the virtual town hall and public hearings, each person addressing the commission will have 90 seconds to speak.

The public can also provide input on the maps in the mapping portal for each plan available on the commission's website at michigan.gov/micrc under "Mapping Comment Portal" or provide written testimony, a redistricting plan or map a community of interest through the "Mapping Comment Portal" which is also accessible from the commission's homepage.

What happens next?

The commission might make slight adjustments to its draft proposed maps after receiving public input. It has until March 1 to submit to the court a final remedial House plan.

If the court finds that the commission fails to meet its deadline or provides a map that raises legal concerns, it will consider a map drawn by a court-appointed special master.

The adjustments to the state Senate districts struck down will be made later. The panel ordered a proposed timeline for redrawing the state Senate map from the parties in the case by April 12.

Contact Clara Hendrickson at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on X, previously called Twitter, @clarajanehen.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How to provide input to Michigan redistricting commission