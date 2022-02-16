Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones pleads guilty to operating while intoxicated, attempted escape

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in a drunken driving case that has involved a nearly year-long court battle.

Jones pleaded guilty in Livingston County court to two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating while intoxicated, and possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol.

He also pleaded guilty to added counts of reckless driving and attempted escape while awaiting trial for a misdemeanor.

"A handcuff key was found on my person when I was processed and placed in Livingston County Jail," Jones admitted in court.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, bringing a weapon into a jail, and escape waiting trial for a felony.

He must write apology letters to Michigan State Police troopers James Gilmer and Kenneth Harden, Livingston County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christina Richards said. Jones' attorney Byron Nolen had asked the court to allow access to personnel records for Gilmer and Harden earlier this month. Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty denied the request.

Prosecutors also agreed to recommend Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status for the two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer and possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol because the initial incident took place before Jones turned 26.

Under HYTA, charged are removed from the court record after an individual successfully completes of the terms of sentencing

Charges filed under the motor vehicle code and those stemming from incidents after Jones turned 26 are not eligible.

He is scheduled to appear in front of Hatty for sentencing on March 17.

Jones will be subject to a minimum of two year reporting probation, according to the plea agreement. He could still face up to two years in jail as there is no sentencing agreement related to jail time.

"There is a two-year minimum for probation, but that does not limit me on any potential jail sentence," Hatty said. "Any jail, if at all will be up to the court."

Arrest

Jones was arrested after troopers were called to westbound Interstate-96 near Fowlerville Road April 6, 2021, in response to reports of a vehicle that had been driving recklessly, according to police reports. There, police encountered Jones and a woman in a vehicle.

In dashcam video played in court in 2021, officers can be seen grappling with Jones during the traffic stop. Jones can be heard in the video saying he wants to give police his ID, although he previously refused multiple times.

He also referred to one of the troopers as the N-word and used other expletives.

Police used a shock device twice, and pepper spray, before Jones complied with officers' request for his left arm so they could handcuff him. Jones was handcuffed and placed into a Livingston County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Jones had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.17%, according to the police complaint, more than twice the 0.08% limit at which a person can be convicted of drunken driving.

Jones was jailed in September after violating his bond conditions for a third time. Then, while being processed into the jail, Livingston County Jail staff said they discovered a handcuff key taped to the bottom of this foot, which resulted in additional charges.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: State rep. pleads guilty to charges in Livingston County case