Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones taken into custody for violating court order in drunk driving case

Jewell Jones — the youngest person ever elected to the Michigan State Legislature had his bond revoked on Tuesday after violating the terms of his bail for the third time.

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones taken into custody after judge order for violating his bail terms in drunk driving case. (Photo: YouTube/Click on Detroit)

The 26-year-old Democratic state representative was involved in an alleged drunk driving crash earlier this year and was issued an alcohol tether. According to a report from The Detroit News, Jones’ tether registered the presence of alcohol on Sept. 3, 2021, three different times. Three days later, “the tether was detected as a tamper for fourteen hours and there was a positive alcohol reading,” according to court documents.

“I am one to believe in graduated sanctions and not jailing this man until sentencing but I am going to revoke bond at this time,” said Livingston County Circuit Judge Michael Hatty.

Jones’ next hearing, a pretrial conference, has been moved up to Friday.

Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Christina Richards said of Jones, “This defendant’s actions — from his conduct during the charged crimes through each of the three bond violations — show that he believes that, as a person who writes our laws, that he is above our laws.”

“There is also a very strong public perception that the defendant is getting special treatment because of his position.”

The first incident occurred on April 6 when the black Chevy Tahoe Jones was driving was pulled over as it drifted in and out of lanes. Jones’ blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. When paramedics approached the vehicle they allegedly encountered Jones and a female passenger in various states of undress.

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones. (Photo: YouTube/Click on Detroit)

In the second incident in June, Jones was accused of misrepresenting that he was supposed to be at a Michigan National Guard training. He was also charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer; operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content; operating while intoxicated; reckless driving; and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol from the April incident.

The following month, he was fined for failing to pay the fee to keep his tether active.

The embattled legislator was elected to the city council of Inkster, Michigan at the age of 20 where he focused on improving the city’s education system. He was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2016.

