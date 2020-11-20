Michigan Republicans, after meeting Trump, say no information to alter election outcome

U.S. President Trump meets with Michigan state Republican leaders at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michigan's top Republican state legislative leaders said after meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday that they did not have any information that would change the outcome of the presidential election in the state, where Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Trump.

"We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors," Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House of Representatives Speaker Lee Chatfield said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Diane Craft)

