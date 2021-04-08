Michigan residents charged with numerous felony drug offenses

Apr. 8—ANDERSON — Formal felony drug charges have been filed against three Michigan residents.

The charges were filed Wednesday after the Madison County Prosecutor's Office was given a 72 hour extension.

Charges were filed against Megan Bulloch, 30, Dylan Barnett, 29, and Derek Barnett, 30, all from Hillsdale, Michigan, on dealing in a controlled substance, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Elwood police stopped a car being driven by Dylan Barnett for speeding and following too closely to the vehicle in front of them.

Deputy Justin Weber and his canine partner, Spike, arrived at the scene, and the dog indicated the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Officers found a black glove under the car shifter with heroin, methamphetamine, pills, syringe caps and cotton balls.

In the ash tray was an unsmoked marijuana cigarette and a burnt marijuana cigarette, according to the court documents.

Court records indicate additional drugs were found in a backpack and the trunk of the car.

Bulloch told police she was in Elwood with the Barnetts, who were visiting a cousin. She denied any knowledge of the drugs in the car.

Dylan Barnett said his brother asked him to drive him to Kentucky with a stop in Elwood to visit with family members. He said the drugs belonged to his brother, Derek.

During his initial court appearance, Dylan said he and Megan were just driving through Elwood giving his brother a ride.

Bond has been set for each at $15,000 full cash.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.