Michigan reviving '60s era green and white license plate

LANSING — Another throwback license plate is being revived in Michigan, and officials are hopeful it will be as successful as 2021's return of another '60s era plate.

The Michigan Department of State announced Wednesday that it was reviving the iconic green and white plate in the Water Wonderland theme that is similar to one last issued in 1963.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and UAW President Walter Reuther led the Walk to Freedom in Detroit in 1963 to speak against injustice and inequality. During that same visit, King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at Cobo Hall, which later became Cobo Arena. Also in 1963, King addressed the March on Washington from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The Michigan Secretary of State's office will release a "Water Wonderland" license plate with green with white lettering 60 years after a similar plate was issued for for some types of vehicles.

"I am proud to bring back a green and white plate that pays tribute to the civil rights advancements of 1963 along with a new, more secure Michigan driver's license and ID," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a release. "The new plate will serve as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve full equality and justice for all.”

Here’s more to know:

How do I get the plate?

Michigan residents can order the new “Water Wonderland” license plate beginning Saturday, Jan. 27, at Michigan.gov/SOS or when purchasing a vehicle through a dealership.

How much will the new plate cost?

The "Water Wonderland" plate is for passenger vehicles and can be purchased as a disability plate. A one-time $5 graphic plate fee will be added to the normal registration fees.

Personalized plates are possible, though limited to 6 digits due to the font style and size accompanying the reissue.

Water-Winter Wonderland revival a huge success

Benson brought back 1965’s blue and yellow “Water-Winter Wonderland” license plate in December 2021, which was “extremely popular,” her office said in a release. More than 1.2 million of the plates were issued through November.

"Even with the request for its return, our office was surprised by the public’s response," said Cheri Hardmon, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office, over the summer. "The Water-Winter Wonderland quickly became a very popular plate.

"After only a year of being available, it was on around 10% of Michigan’s passenger cars and trucks. Which is really a meteoric rise for a license plate."

As of June 29, here's how the most popular plate styles ranked, according to data provided by the Secretary of State's Office:

The standard white Pure Michigan plate was on more than 4.1 million vehicles, or 61.7%

The Mackinac Bridge design was on 1.1 million, or 16.8% of plates

Water-Winter Wonderland plate was on more than 880,00 vehicle, or 12.6%

The Spectacular Peninsulas plate had been picked about 628,000 times, or 8.9% of plates

