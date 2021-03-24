Michigan school accused of failing to respond to assaults

ED WHITE
·2 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Eastern Michigan University “turned a blind eye” to the sexual assault of students by other students, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by 11 women who said they were victims.

The lawsuit in federal court targets the university, campus police and two fraternities. It states that the assaults were committed by four men between 2015 and 2020; one, Dustyn Durbin, is facing multiple criminal charges in Ypsilanti.

The lawsuit alleges that campus police deliberately failed to enter reports from victims into a computer system. The women allege that the university failed to properly train staff to investigate assaults and failed to follow federal law, which bars discrimination based on sex.

EMU in Ypsilanti is the latest school in Michigan accused of misconduct. Hundreds of women and girls said they were molested by Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar, who is in prison. The University of Michigan has acknowledged that another doctor, the late Robert Anderson, assaulted male athletes.

“Sexual assault, both reported and unreported, was so prevalent at EMU in large part because EMU's officials turned a blind eye or were deliberately indifferent,” the lawsuit alleges.

It describes an event at Alpha Sigma Phi called “mystic circle,” in which one of the women sat in a dark room and told fraternity members about being sexually assaulted by Durbin. She testified against him in court last fall. His criminal case is pending.

President James Smith posted a letter to the community on the school's website Tuesday, saying a Philadelphia law firm hired last fall still is reviewing the school's policies, procedures and actions. He said the work will be made public.

“Our initial review of Title IX and Department of Public Safety records indicated that in no case did a complainant come forward who wished to proceed with a formal investigation by our Title IX or Public Safety office,” Smith said, referring to a federal anti-discrimination law.

“When a complainant came forward to University Police last summer, we immediately and proactively contacted the Ypsilanti Police Department, which has investigative jurisdiction because the incidents occurred off campus and in the city of Ypsilanti,” Smith said.

He said “there is no place for sexual violence in our campus community.”

The lawsuit states police are investigating more than 30 rapes in the area from 2015 through 2020.

The lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 for civil rights violations and other harms.

Recommended Stories

  • Easter holiday at second home in UK will be legal – but Downing Street still says ‘don’t do it’

    Families who own a second home in Britain can legally stay at them over Easter despite Government guidance against doing so. Boris Johnson's roadmap out of Covid restrictions says that on March 29 – the second part of Step 1 out of lockdown – "people will no longer be legally required to stay home". It adds that they "should continue to minimise travel wherever possible and should not be staying away from home overnight at this stage". The text does not clarify whether the guidance against overnight stays away from home applies to a family's second home or holiday home. Separately, it has emerged that there is no provision in the legislation published this week to underpin the roadmap that legally requires families to avoid overnight stays at a second home. In total, 5.5 million Britons own an additional property, although many of these are buy-to-lets and overseas holiday homes. On Tuesday, a senior Whitehall source accepted that the "Stay Home" edict will be repealed on March 29 but insisted the Government's "strong guidance" is for families to remain overnight at their primary residence until Step 2 of the roadmap, set to start on April 12.

  • Caribbean appeals to Biden to share vaccines with U.S. 'third border'

    Several Caribbean island nations have issued a plea to the United States to share its stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines with the region as it has said it would with Mexico and Canada, calling on it not to neglect its "third border." The independent island states of the Caribbean archipelago - except for Cuba, which is developing its own homegrown vaccines - have complained of inequitable global access to vaccines hurting countries like them without the financial or political heft to seal deals. These nations have only received a dribble of shots as donations from India or through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism, while neighboring Caribbean islands that are still territories of former colonial powers, like the Cayman islands, have already started mass vaccinations.

  • Sean Young says her career was sabotaged by Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg, and Warren Beatty

    Sean Young is best known for her performances in Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner," "Dune" and "Ace Ventura."

  • Michigan State football overhaul continues as 10 more players gone from final 2020 roster

    Matt Dotson, Tre Person and Jordan Reid are among the 23 players who are not on Michigan State football's spring roster who were part of it in 2020.

  • How Republicans Can Win in California

    When one considers the Republican Party’s future and electoral aspirations, California isn’t usually on the list. The Golden State has endured nearly a full generation of Democratic rule. The last time a Republican won the governorship here was in 2006, and the last time without a Hollywood celebrity helming the ticket was in 1994. The current California Senate and Assembly feature Republicans mostly as a vestigial party, representing nine of 40 and 19 of 80 members, respectively. Nevertheless, there are promising signs that Republicans just might make a comeback in America’s wealthiest and most-populous state. The 2020 elections illuminate the possibilities — as do the Democratic Party’s missteps leading into 2022. Looking past the tumult of the presidential race, the real story of 2020 was the remarkable Republican and conservative performance at every other level. Deep-blue California was very much part of that, with Republicans seizing three new congressional seats from Democratic opposition — including the first California-Republican win over a Democratic incumbent since 1994. It’s worth looking at who did it, and how. In California’s 21st congressional district, David Valadao defeated the Democratic incumbent despite the district going for Biden by nearly ten points. In the sprawling San Joaquin Valley district, with its remarkable ethnic mix — it is over 70 percent Latino — diverse rural areas went remarkably conservative, mirroring a similar trend nationwide. In the 48th district, Michelle Park Steel defeated the Democratic incumbent in a coastal, urbanized, Orange County district with a strong minority presence: nearly 20 percent Asian and about 16 percent Latino. In the 39th district, my former colleague Young Kim defeated the incumbent Democrat in a district that runs mostly through Orange County and Los Angeles County. This district is remarkably mixed by ethnicity, with nearly one-third each being white, Latino, and Asian. What’s happening here? First and foremost, we’re seeing a breaking of the ethnic balkanization and bloc-voting upon which Democrats nationally have pinned their hopes. Asian-American voters understand that a party whose fervent ideologues would deny their children equitable admission to educational opportunity is not for them. Latino voters understand that the cultural values espoused by a progressive movement unfriendly to religion and family are not their own. African-American voters understand that the politics of job destruction and high taxes are exactly the opposite of what their families and communities need. In other words, the so-called permanent Democratic majority is impermanent because American minority voters are, in the end, just like all the other American voters. They’re rational actors who accurately perceive their own interests. We’re seeing something else, too: Republican candidates who don’t fit the party’s traditional mold of older white men. The fact that both Congresswoman Steel and Congresswoman Kim are Korean Americans in heavily Asian districts, or that Congressman Valadao is of Portuguese descent in a majority-Latino district, is not incidental to their victories. One’s community experience and identity matter, and conservatives who can speak credibly to both of those facts are candidates who can win. The conservative appeal in this vein is distinct from the progressive. As conservatives, we don’t appeal to exclusionary in-group representation: Our message is the applicability of universal American values and principles to everyone, from everywhere, of all walks of life. To be sure, California is still a blue state. While there are still reasons for hope, our work is unfinished. Still, if the past several years have taught us anything, it is that nothing lasts when it comes to partisan alignment. Just five years ago, who would have considered Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, or Arizona to be presidential-battleground states? Just three years ago, who would have thought a Democrat would come within three points of unseating an incumbent Republican United States senator in Texas? California, like all those states, is not frozen in time or in place. It’s time for Republicans to read the clear signals from 2020 and get ready for 2022. The prospects for 2022 are surprisingly bright. In addition to the 2020 outcomes, the decision by nearly all Democratic officeholders across the nation to embrace authoritarianism and paranoia as the bases for their pandemic-response policy has their own constituencies looking for common-sense alternatives. Here in California, nearly 40 million Americans have spent the past year in semi-isolation, bounded by a latticework of increasingly preposterous rules that seem to have no meaningful connection to public health. Democratic elites don’t follow them, of course — nothing has propelled Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall effort as much as his rule-breaking dinner at French Laundry — but we have to. Everyone knows families struggling because they can’t send their children to school. Likewise, everyone knows small businesses and entrepreneurs who lost everything because they were forbidden from opening their doors. In my own family, we were denied the opportunity to properly mourn my late grandfather, because we were forbidden to gather in an outdoor cemetery for more than 15 minutes. The coronavirus pandemic is a real emergency, of course. But most Californians no longer believe that the Democratic officeholders, from top to bottom, have real answers to it — and certainly not answers that do not destroy their lives and livelihoods. Add on to this the metastasizing progressive mania for overthrowing California and American history, and you have all the conditions for an electoral revolt. California has always been the foundry of the American dream. That’s why my grandparents and parents, survivors of the Cambodian Genocide and proud legal immigrants, chose to make our state their home. Californians don’t want to lose that: We’ve been out front for generations, in every sphere, forging the American future and giving the other 49 states their first look at tomorrow. If California Republicans can capture that spirit, defend California families, revive California greatness, and learn the lessons of 2020 — then come 2022, you can’t count them out. Their moment just might be now.

  • Special Report: Brazil’s military fails in key mission - halting Amazon deforestation

    Two years ago, the Amazon was aflame, ravaged by arsonists and loggers. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to war. The effort, in August 2019, launched a new and unprecedented military deployment to quell fires in the world's largest rainforest.

  • The DOJ is creating maps from subpoenaed cell phone data to identify rioters involved with the Capitol insurrection

    Newly unsealed court records show how the DOJ used subpoenaed cell phone data to map out the involvement of Capitol protestors on January 6.

  • Fauci: AstraZeneca likely to release new statement on its COVID-19 vaccine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -AstraZeneca Plc is likely to release a new, modified statement about its COVID-19 vaccine after a data and safety monitoring board expressed concern that the data in its recent public statement were outdated, U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. AstraZeneca said results it published on Monday in which the vaccine had demonstrated 79% efficacy were based on an interim analysis of data through Feb. 17, and it would now “immediately engage” with the independent panel monitoring the trial to share its full analysis. AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours.

  • Elliott: USC spears Kansas to showcase the arrival of a major power

    The Trojans' rout of Kansas was born of the team's hard work and coach Andy Enfield's vision, and announced the arrival of a major on-court power.

  • Jessica Simpson Says She Was “Saddened Beyond Belief” When Nick Lachey Moved On So Quickly

    The newest edition of her memoir includes Simpson's candid journal entries from the split.

  • Fort Lauderdale cop accused of online sex chat with a minor

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale police officer has been arrested on charges that he engaged in sexual chats online with an undercover detective that he believed was an underage girl. Broward sheriff’s detectives arrested Louis James Walsh, 29, at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Wednesday. Walsh was still in the Broward Main Jail as of 6 p.m. Investigators say Walsh sent a ...

  • Secret until now, records reveal clash over the Trump DOJ’s demand for NC voter data

    Federal prosecutors said repeatedly they suspected “pervasive” and “systemic” fraud, but in the end charged 70 people out of millions of NC voters and found no conspiracy.

  • U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

    The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her. The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Woman uncovers shocking family secret while scrolling through TikTok: 'It was like looking in a mirror'

    Two women who serendipitously crossed paths on TikTok believe that they might share some family history.

  • Bears agreed to terms with RB Damien Williams on one-year deal

    According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed Damien Williams to a one-year deal. Williams previously was with the Chiefs. Last week, Williams was released by KC in a bit of a surprise move. In 2020, Williams opted out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the season prior, Williams averaged 4.5 yards per carry with the Chiefs in 11 games played. He also added five rushing scores. The 28-year-old is known for the pass-catching abilities as well. He had 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in 2019 as well

  • Michigan State basketball's Jack Hoiberg enters transfer portal; could more follow him?

    Michigan State basketball walk-on Jack Hoiberg entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Could the Spartans have more doing the same?

  • The five most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • ‘The Lost Sons’: A baby snatched from a Chicago hospital in 1964 was reunited with his parents 15-months later. But was it the same baby?

    Paul Fronczak was abducted from a Chicago hospital in 1964, before being allegedly found 15-months later. New documentary, The Lost Sons, reveals that all was not as it seemed.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002