Michigan school districts taking extra precautions after mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Some Michigan school districts are taking an extra step in protecting their students this week after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday, police say, an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Oxford Community Schools, where a deadly school shooting took place at the high school last November, announced Wednesday they would be offering services for students who are affected by this tragedy. The alert also mentioned that students should expect additional local law enforcement to be present around district buildings.

Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

The Monroe Police Department tweeted they will be taking extra precautions by increasing their police presence around Monroe County Schools and the city of Monroe.

Due to the recent school shooting in TX. The MPD, in coordination with the Monroe Sheriffs & other local law enforcement, will have an increased presence around City of Monroe & Monroe County Schools. We mourn the senseless loss of life in Texas & our prayers are with them.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Robert Monroe of Utica Schools sent parents and staff a letter Tuesday sharing condolences to the families and staff of Uvalde. In that same letter, Monroe made it clear they are also adding more local law enforcement to school grounds in the meantime.

Utica schools were not the only district that sent letters to parents. Dearborn Public Schools and Pontiac School District both sent letters regarding the incident in Uvalde in an effort to reassure parents that their children are safe.

Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko listed the district's efforts to create a safe learning environment. He also noted that the district works closely with the Dearborn Police.

"Parents often ask how they can support their children and young adults as they, too, process the news of this tragedy," said Maleyko.

He said there are resources available for parents on the district's website.

"The district has a Social-Emotional webpage with several resources for parents," he said, "including a document that provides help with talking to children about violence. In addition, the American Psychological Association also provides some helpful information."

Pontiac School District assured parents by letting them know that they work closely with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The district also has officers at majority of the schools while also having metal detectors.

