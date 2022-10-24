Michigan school shooter pleads guilty to homicide, domestic terrorism charges
Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to first-degree homicide and domestic terrorism charges in a Michigan court.
Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School outside of Detroit in 2021, has entered a guilty plea.
A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put an extraordinary focus on the boy's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the plea hearing of Ethan Crumbley was the result of months of work between her and her assistant prosecutors and included no reductions or agreements in the charges. The 16-year-old pled guilty to 24 counts and was the first mass shooter ever to be convicted on state charges of terrorism.
The terrorism and murder charges carry up to life without parole or a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years and a maximum sentence of at least 60 years.
(Reuters) -A Michigan teenager on Monday pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism charges in a mass shooting last year at a high school outside Detroit that killed four of his classmates and wounded more than half a dozen other people. Ethan Crumbley, 16, is accused of opening fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 with a semi-automatic handgun that his father purchased for him as a Christmas gift days before the massacre. The case appears to be the first in the United States in which the parents of a teenage school shooter have been charged with crimes attributed to their child.
