Michigan school shooting suspect's mother texted him, 'Ethan, don't do it,' prosecutors allege

A police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The mother of the suspected Michigan high school shooting texted her son "Ethan don't do it" after learning there had been a mass shooting at his school.

His dad called 911 shortly thereafter once he realized a gun was missing from his home and believed his son may have been the shooter.

The 15-year-old currently faces charges of homicide and terrorism in the mass shooting in which 4 students were killed and 7 others were injured.

The mother of the Michigan high school shooting suspect texted him "Ethan, don't do it" on Tuesday afternoon after learning there had been a mass shooting at the school, a prosecutor said Friday.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer Crumbley sent the text to her 15-year-old son at 1:22 p.m.

At 1:37 p.m., the boy's father, James, called 911 after realizing a gun was missing, McDonald alleged. He believed his son may have been the shooter, she added.

The parents had purchased the handgun used in the shooting as an apparent Christmas present, according to the prosecutor.

The 15-year-old faces charges of homicide and terrorism in the Oxford High School shooting in which 4 students were killed and 7 others were injured.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have also been charged, facing four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

On Monday, the day before the shooting, the teen's teacher caught him looking up ammunition on his phone, McDonald said. The school then tried to contact his mother via phone and email, but she never responded, according to the prosecutor.

Instead, McDonald alleged that Jennifer Crumbley texted her son saying: "Lol I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught,"

On the morning of the shooting, one of the boy's teachers found a note he had written and found it "so alarming" that she took a picture of it, McDonald said.

The note included drawings of a semiautomatic handgun pointing at the words "the thoughts won't stop help me," a drawing of a bullet with words "blood everywhere," a drawing of a person who appears to have been shot and was bleeding, and a laughing emoji, according to the prosecutor.

The note also allegedly included the words "my life is useless" and "the world is dead."

Upon finding the note, the teen was removed from class and his parents were called to the school for a meeting where they were told they had to get their son into counseling within 48 hours, the prosecutor said. They "resisted the idea" of bringing him home from school after the meeting, McDonald said, so he returned to class.

Neither parent asked their son where his gun was or if he had it with him that day, she added.

