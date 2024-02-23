Michigan Science Center in Detroit named Best Museum by USA Today readers

The Michigan Science Center in Detroit has been named one Best Museums in 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Michigan Science Center, according to the readers, promotes creative and dynamic STEM learning through a series of interactive exhibits. The Detroit cultural district institution features live stage shows, an IMAX Dome, 4D theater, planetarium, and exhibit space with more than 220 hands-on activities and exhibits, the award says.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the very best in travel, food + drink and lifestyle. Every week, USA TODAY 10Best invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories. 10Best editors then vet these nominations and select a final set of nominees to be presented to the voting public for a period of four weeks.

NASA announced in June the science center would be receiving nearly $800,000 over three years to create a new program to highlight space and STEM as part of NASA's Next Generation STEM initiative, called NASA’s TEAM II Program, which is intended to bring the excitement of space science to communities.

And the science center will once again host films as part of the 11th Freep Film Festival on April 10-14.

