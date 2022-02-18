Michigan Sen. John Bizon pleads guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery charge

Sen. John Bizon plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault and battery charge on Thursday in Calhoun County's 10th District Court.

Bizon, R-Battle Creek, represents Calhoun, Barry and Ionia Counties in the Michigan Senate. He was first elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving four years in the Michigan House of Representatives for Michigan's 62nd District.

The charge stems from an interaction with a female nurse practitioner during an August 2021 medical visit to Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall.

The nurse practitioner said that Bizon touched her inappropriately while she was going over medications with him in an exam room, according to a police report of the incident.

Following the hearing on Thursday, Bizon issued a statement through his attorney, Martin Crandall.

“Without question, this entire situation is regrettable. As a doctor who has spent decades caring for those in need, I am deeply distressed that I unintentionally caused someone to feel unsafe," he said. "I was very sick at the time of the incident and did not behave as I normally would have. Nevertheless, I take this situation very seriously and have learned from it.”

Bizon tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his visit to the clinic, for which he was later treated through monoclonal antibodies.

The Barry County Prosecutor's Office, which is prosecuting the case, did not respond to a request for comment.

During the hearing, Bizon pled guilty to battery, which is defined as the unlawful touching of another person without that person's consent.

According to the police report filed by the nurse practitioner, Bizon told the nurse practitioner he didn't understand her medication recommendation, so she pulled up a picture on her laptop to explain.

The nurse practitioner told police that while she was explaining the medication, Bizon put his right arm around her, placed his right hand on her waist and pulled her toward his body. Bizon then squeezed her waist with his right hand and told her he was an otolaryngologist, or an ear, nose and throat doctor, according to the report.

Bizon had an otolaryngologist practice in Battle Creek until 2019, when he and his partner, Dr. William Scalf, closed the office after a ransomware attack.

The nurse practitioner did not tell Bizon "no" or "stop" when he grabbed her because she was shocked by the incident, according to the police report.

Following the incident, the nurse practitioner told a medical assistant at Oaklawn what happened with Bizon. That medical assistant told the nurse practitioner that Bizon had touched her, too, and made inappropriate comments while she was taking his vitals during the same visit, according to the police report.

In an interview with police, the medical assistant said the senator grabbed her arm and told her his blood pressure was up because she was in the room.

Bizon has not been subjected to any disciplinary action in the Senate.

“With this misdemeanor being addressed by the court and Sen. Bizon taking responsibility for his actions, I do not plan to take further action at this time," Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a written statement on Thursday.

In the Senate, Bizon chairs the Families, Seniors, and Veterans Committee and serves on the Energy and Technology Committee, Health Policy and Human Services Committee and Oversight Committee. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, he chairs the Corrections and Judiciary subcommittee. Bizon is a member of the subcommittees on Community Health/Human Services; Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Universities and Community Colleges.

A date has not yet been set for Bizon's sentencing, according to court documents, but an order for a pre-sentence investigation has been filed.

Bizon's current Senate term ends on Jan. 1, 2023. He will run for reelection in the new 18th Senate District containing parts of Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo and Kent counties.

Reporter Dave Boucher contributed to this report.

