Michigan Senate Democrats pass bills repealing right-to-work law

Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate passed legislation Tuesday to repeal Michigan's right-to-work law opposed by labor advocates who argue that the law allowing those in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees has led to stagnant wages and weakened protections for workers in the state.

Most states in the U.S. have right-to-work policies in place. Michigan could become the first in nearly 60 years to repeal its law.

"Today we are showing the world that Michigan is not only where we make things and build things, it's where the people who do so are respected," said state Sen. Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, who introduced Senate Bill 34 repealing Michigan's right-to-work law for private sector workers that passed on a party-line vote.

House Democrats passed their own bill last week, so the two chambers will have to agree on which version to send to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature. But both chambers have now passed House Bill 4004, which would repeal right-to-work for public sector workers in the event that the U.S. Supreme Court reverses a previous decision barring public sector unions from requiring employees covered by collective bargaining agreements to pay union dues.

Ahead of the vote, Republican lawmakers described repealing right-to-work as a job killer. "Many job providers will be less willing to locate or expand in Michigan if we repeal our right-to-work status," said state Sen. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, the lone Republican on the Senate Labor Committee that heard testimony on the legislation earlier in the day before sending it to the floor for a vote.

Democratic lawmakers have rejected those claims and said repealing right-to-work would boost wages across the board by forcing non-union employers to keep pace with pay at unionized workplaces.

"We've talked a lot about bringing good job creators here to our state," said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids. "But we haven't talked nearly enough about how we’re going to attract and keep workers and their families."

Senate Democrats also passed Senate Bill 6 to reinstate the prevailing wage law repealed by Republican lawmakers in 2018. The bill would require contractors for state-funded construction projects to provide union-level wages and benefits to their workers. The state House passed its own bill last week so an additional vote is needed before one version of the bill heads to Whitmer.

Last week Democratic lawmakers in the state House attached a $1 million appropriation to their right-to-work repeal bills, a move that means voters cannot subject them to a referendum.

State Rep. Regina Weiss, D-Oak Park, who introduced the change noted that it mirrors what Republican lawmakers did when they passed right-to-work in 2012. "I felt like and we feel like that it's important to make sure that this legislation completely undoes what was done back in 2012," she said. Senate Democrats also added an appropriation to their right-to-work repeal and prevailing wage bills.

Whitmer made a pledge to veto legislation that circumvents the referendum process. She could issue a line-item veto removing the appropriation to restore voters' right to a referendum, according to attorney Steve Liedel, who previously served as legal counsel to former Gov. Jennifer Granholm. Whitmer took that step in a 2019 criminal justice bill that included an appropriation.

But she has signaled that she might not take a similar approach this time.

"Governor Whitmer made a promise to Michiganders to restore workers' rights in this state," said Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy. "We did not ask the Legislature to put that part into the bill, and it certainly was not on our agenda. At the end of the day, the governor is going to sign a bill that puts Michigan's working families first."

The comment echoes a similar one from former Gov. Rick Snyder, who said right-to-work was not on his agenda before ultimately signing it into law.

