Michigan Senate GOP approves bill with massive income tax rate cut

Michigan's GOP-led Senate approved a hotly contested bill on Tuesday that would roll back personal and corporate income tax rates, moves that would save residents and businesses money but substantially impact state revenue and programing.

The measure, approved by a 22-16 party line vote, would reduce the personal income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9%. It includes a substantially larger cut of the corporate income tax rate, from 6% to 3.9%.

The massive cuts, along with new tax deductions for seniors and parents, would reduce tax collections by more than $2.5 billion by the 2024 financial year, according to an analysis from the Senate Fiscal Agency.

The move comes as lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discuss how to spend $7 billion in extra public funds garnered through federal pandemic relief and higher-than-expected state income tax and sales tax collections.

The measure does not specifically say how the state would pay for the cuts, or which currently funded programs may be affected. Republicans said the measure sends money back to Michiganders struggling to recover from the financial stress of the pandemic, but Democrats argued it was a short-sighted maneuver with substantially more benefits for big businesses than the average Michigan worker.

"People throughout our state are working hard at their job and they absolutely deserve the tax relief, " said Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, a lead sponsor of the bill.

"Make no mistake, inflation is a pay cut for every Michigander...state government may be flush with cash. But it's not our money as senators, it's not the governor's money. It's the people's money, and right now they need to be sending less of it to Lansing."

The measure would need to emerge unscathed from the Michigan House before it has any chance of making it to Whitmer for signature or veto. It's unlikely the House agrees to the proposal without offering at least some amendments, if it doesn't approve an entirely different plan.

Any rate reduction would be a piece of the much broader state budget discussion, a process in its early stages that generally takes place behind closed doors over the course of several months.

A Whitmer spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the prospect of reducing the personal or corporate income tax rates.

The fact Republicans rushed the typical legislative process and provided few specifics about the financial impacts of the measure indicates the bill is political opportunism disguised as legitimate legislation, argued state Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-Lansing.

"This is a fake process so that you can get a media headline today, that's all this is. Everybody knows it. Another example of this body playing a lot of politics but not doing a whole lot of policy," Hertel said.

"The only thing you're interested in is cutting a campaign ad on the Senate floor."

Whitmer did recently announce a plan to roll back taxes on pensions, one of several proposed cuts or rebates outlined in her State of the State and $74.1 billion budget proposals. Republicans have generally indicated support for the ideas, while arguing she's arriving at them with her own political goals in mind.

When Senate Republicans first proposed the idea of an income tax rate cut, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, appeared a bit dubious.

"The worst possible thing to do is implement a tax cut and then three years later have to reverse that ... we've got to be careful not to count on one-time money to address whatever difference that makes in revenues coming in," Shirkey told reporters before Whitmer's State of the State address.

However, he signed on to Nesbitt's bill as a co-sponsor and joined in voting for it Tuesday.

