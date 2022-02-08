Michigan Senate, House OK $1.2 billion plan for COVID-19 testing, health care worker retention

The Michigan Senate and House overwhelming approved spending $1.2 billion to expand COVID-19 testing in schools and elsewhere, retain beleaguered health care workers and otherwise combat the ongoing pandemic.

Both chambers adopted the supplemental funding measure on Tuesday: the Senate by a 36-2 margin and the House with a 98-6, signaling bipartisan support and progress toward using the more than $7 billion in federal pandemic relief funds sent to the state.

The House approved a slightly different version than the Senate, meaning the upper chamber will need to vote for the new bill before it can go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"This latest supplemental builds on the billions of dollars we have already provided to fight the effects of the coronavirus by providing the resources to keep our kids in school safely, support our health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes, and provide funding for early COVID-19 therapies to help take the strain off our hospitals around the state," said Senate Appropriations Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland.

Here's a breakdown of where most of the money will go if approved by Whitmer:

$367 million for "Epidemiology and Lab Capacity Enhancing Detection Expansion Grants," funding intended to support ongoing community COVID-19 testing efforts.

$300 million for health care worker retention, recruitment and training.

$150 million for COVID-19 testing in schools and similar efforts.

$175 million for early COVID-19 testing and treatment sites throughout the state.

$70 million for grants to eligible adult foster care facilities. The grants would be for up to $700 per bed at the facility.

$19 million for grants to foster parents, families or group homes. The grants would be for up to $1,500 per child.

“This plan addresses some of the most important COVID-related issues facing Michigan today,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell.

“It will help more people infected with the virus recover faster and more fully. It will help keep our kids in school so they can catch up on lost learning. And it will provide reinforcements for weary workers at short-staffed hospitals and other health care providers who have bravely battled this pandemic the past two years.”

The funding intended to go to health care employees notes that workplaces accepting the money must use it even for people who are not vaccinated, with a legitimate exemption.

"A health care employer that receives funds under this section must allow for vaccine exemptions if a physician certifies and properly documents that the vaccination is contraindicated or if the employee provides a written statement that documents in a manner consistent with the employer's policies that the vaccine policy cannot be met due to religious convictions," a summary of the bill states.

Although Michigan received billions of dollars from Congress to fight the pandemic under both presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, lawmakers have been slow to dole out all the available funds. Republicans controlling the Legislature argue it's important to understand where those dollars are most needed before immediately distributing all of them.

Whitmer, Democrats and other critics argued legislative delays were unnecessary and costly, hampering efforts to get money in need of food and rental assistance.

Even after enacting this measure, Michigan would still have nearly $6 billion in federal pandemic relief funds, according to the State Budget Office.

The governor is expected to roll out plans to allocate billions more toward education spending, "hero pay" and additional initiatives when her administration presents their formal budget proposal Wednesday to lawmakers.

This particular funding comes as Michigan and other states are emerging from the latest COVID-19 surge.

The daily average number of COVID-19 cases in the state has decreased slowly but steadily since mid to late January. Hospitalizations and deaths are also starting to come down, but all trends remain near previous pandemic peaks.

