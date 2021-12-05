Michigan sheriff in contact with 'person of interest' connected to building where Crumbleys found, lawyer says

An Oakland County, Michigan, resident has retained a lawyer for his reported connection into the disappearances of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley. The Michigan resident is in contact with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Fox News has learned.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, is an Oakland County resident and is the owner of Decora Interior Art Design, which has a location inside the building where James and Jennifer Crumbley were found by law enforcement officers early Saturday morning.

Sikora's attorney, Clarence Dass, issued a statement on Sunday saying that Sikora is a "person of interest" but has not been charged with any crime and has reached out to the Oakland County Sherrif's Office to provide information.

"Mr. Sikora has not been charged with any crime. Nevertheless, upon learning of the Crumbleys’ arrest on December 4, 2021, he voluntarily contacted the Detroit Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to provide information," Dass said.

Dass added that Sikora is maintaining his innocence and is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

"He maintains his innocence throughout this process and is fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist in their investigation," Dass said.

Michael McCabe, the undersheriff for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, told Fox News that Dass has reached out to them, and they are in the process of setting up a meeting.

Dass told Fox News that there is an "active discussion" occurring between the sheriff's office, and if a meeting is set, it is likely to occur this week.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press conference on Saturday that an unnamed individual assisted James and Jennifer Crumbley into the Detroit building where they were found.

"We have enough early indications that clearly somebody helped them into that location and made it available to them, and it was after it was publicly announced that there were warrants for them," Bouchard said.

Bouchard also said that additional charges could be filed in the Crumbley case, but did not give additional information.

"We believe they were assisted in that location to get there, to get in. And we're gathering that information and we're going to have the totality of that done fairly soon and present that to our prosecutor for potential charges for either aiding and abetting or obstruction of justice," Bouchard said.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged in the shooting at Oxford High School where four people were killed and at least seven others were injured.

The couple disappeared on Friday and were found in a basement in a Detroit building on early Saturday morning by law enforcement officers.

On Saturday, the couple was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and each is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Audrey Conklin, Michael Ruiz, and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.