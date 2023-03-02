Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm
It may be March, but winter's not done with Michigan. A winter storm watch is in effect for much of lower Michigan on Friday afternoon as a potential major winter storm is tracking toward the lower part of the state, the National Weather Service projects.
As of Thursday morning, the storm is expected to hit the middle part of the Lower Peninsula the hardest, with Saginaw expected to get 8-12 inches of snow, Flint 8 inches, Grand Rapids 6-8 inches and Lansing 6-8 inches.
Metro Detroit is expected to get 4-6 inches of snow, with the upper outskirts, north of I-96, potentially getting up to 6-8 inches of snow. A light glazing of ice is possible in some areas, according to the NWS, along with winds of up to 35-40 mph at times Friday afternoon and evening.
Of course, this is Michigan weather, so all of this is subject to change. But here are the latest snowfall predictions for the state of Michigan this weekend.
Michigan snowfall predictions
Adrian: 4-6 inches
Alpena: 3-6 inches
Ann Arbor: 4-6 inches
Bad Axe: 6-8 inches
Cadillac: 3 inches
Clare: 4-6 inches
Detroit: 4-6 inches
Flint: 8 inches
Gaylord: 1-6 inches
Grand Rapids: 6-8 inches
Howell: 6-8 inches
Jackson: 6-8 inches
Kalamazoo: 6-8 inches
Lansing: 6-8 inches
Ludington: 2-3 inches
Marquette: 0-1 inches
Monroe: 2-3 inches
Muskegon: 6-8 inches
Pontiac: 6-8 inches
Port Huron: 4-6 inches
Saginaw: 8-12 inches
Sault Ste. Marie: 0-1 inches
St. Ignace: 0-2 inches
St. Joseph: 6-8 inches
Traverse City: 0-2 inches
