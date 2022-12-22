Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm
Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region.
Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further north, toward the Thumb. The Grand Rapids area and much of west Michigan could see more than a foot of snow.
Here's how much snowfall is projected in your area from today through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. These numbers are subject to change as the week progresses.
Adrian: 3-4 inches
Alma: 4-6 inches
Alpena: 7-10 inches
Ann Arbor: 4-6 inches
Bad Axe: 6-8 inches
Battle Creek: 6-10 inches
Bay City: 5-8 inches
Cadillac: 12-18 inches
Clare: 6-8 inches
Detroit: 4-6 inches
Flint: 6-8 inches
Gaylord: 18-24 inches
Grand Rapids: 12-18 inches
Grayling: 15-20 inches
Holland: 12-24 inches
Howell: 6-8 inches
Jackson: 6-8 inches
Kalamazoo: 8-12 inches
Lansing: 6-8 inches
Ludington: 12-18 inches
Manistee: 13-18 inches
Marquette: 5-20 inches
Midland: 5-8 inches
Monroe: 3-4 inches
Mount Pleasant: 6-8 inches
Muskegon: 12-18 inches
Oscoda: 5-9 inches
Petoskey: 14-19 inches
Pontiac: 4-6 inches
Port Huron: 4-6 inches
Saginaw: 6-8 inches
Sault Ste. Marie: 13-17 inches
St. Ignace: 10-14 inches
St. Joseph: 12-18 inches
Traverse City: 16-21 inches
DTE Energy asks to report any power outages in southeast Michigan and receive restoration updates and preparation tips on its website. For Consumers Energy customers: To report any outages or gas leaks, see which areas are affected or receive power restoration updates as a Consumers customer, visit this website.
