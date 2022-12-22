Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get during winter storm

Most of Michigan is under a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning from Thursday night until Saturday, Christmas Eve, as a large storm front plows across the Midwest toward the Great Lakes region.

Snowfall totals will vary across the state, with most taking place on the west Lake Michigan coast line and in the northern Lower Peninsula. The metro Detroit area is expected to get somewhere between 3-7 inches of snow, with 5-8 inches expected further north, toward the Thumb. The Grand Rapids area and much of west Michigan could see more than a foot of snow.

Here's how much snowfall is projected in your area from today through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. These numbers are subject to change as the week progresses.

Snowfall projections for lower Michigan from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

Snowfall projections for northern Michigan from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

Michigan snowfall predictions

Adrian: 3-4 inches

Alma: 4-6 inches

Alpena: 7-10 inches

Ann Arbor: 4-6 inches

Bad Axe: 6-8 inches

Battle Creek: 6-10 inches

Bay City: 5-8 inches

Cadillac: 12-18 inches

Clare: 6-8 inches

Detroit: 4-6 inches

Flint: 6-8 inches

Gaylord: 18-24 inches

Grand Rapids: 12-18 inches

Grayling: 15-20 inches

Holland: 12-24 inches

Howell: 6-8 inches

Jackson: 6-8 inches

Kalamazoo: 8-12 inches

Lansing: 6-8 inches

Ludington: 12-18 inches

Manistee: 13-18 inches

Marquette: 5-20 inches

Midland: 5-8 inches

Monroe: 3-4 inches

Mount Pleasant: 6-8 inches

Muskegon: 12-18 inches

Oscoda: 5-9 inches

Petoskey: 14-19 inches

Pontiac: 4-6 inches

Port Huron: 4-6 inches

Saginaw: 6-8 inches

Sault Ste. Marie: 13-17 inches

St. Ignace: 10-14 inches

St. Joseph: 12-18 inches

Traverse City: 16-21 inches

DTE Energy asks to report any power outages in southeast Michigan and receive restoration updates and preparation tips on its website. For Consumers Energy customers: To report any outages or gas leaks, see which areas are affected or receive power restoration updates as a Consumers customer, visit this website.

