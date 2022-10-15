React to Michigan State President Stanley's resignation. Here's what they're saying

Mark Johnson, Lansing State Journal
·9 min read
New Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley leaves the Hannah Administration Building Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, for a meeting.
EAST LANSING — Since Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday morning, students, officials and politicians have expressed their surprise, anger and, in some cases, support for the move.

Stanley announced his resignation in a video, explaining he had lost confidence in the Board of Trustees. Some members of the board had pushed for Stanley’s ouster over the last several weeks over Stanley’s handling of Title IX cases and the Title IX-related resignation of former Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta.

"The actions of the campus over the past month have shown the world that Michigan State University will not accept micromanagement by board members of the operations of this great institution, and that we will hold individuals, no matter what their rank, accountable for their actions," Stanley said in his video.

An unsigned statement from the Board of Trustees was released Thursday afternoon.

“The MSU Board of Trustees appreciates President Stanley’s service over the past three years," the statement said. "President Stanley arrived at a difficult time and provided steady leadership to guide us forward while the entire world was experiencing severe disruption and uncertainty. The Board of Trustees will work cooperatively with President Stanley during this transition and more details will be shared with the campus community as information is available.”

Trustee Renee Knake Jefferson provided a statement. The other trustees, Dianne Byrum, Melanie Foster, Dan Kelly, Pat O'Keefe, Brianna Scott, Kelly Tebay and Rema Vassar, have not returned requests for comment nor spoken publicly since Stanley’s announced resignation.

Here's how people and groups are reacting to Stanley’s resignation.

Associated Students of Michigan State University

“The Associated Students of Michigan State University are extremely dispirited by the resignation of President Stanley. As Stanley stated in his resignation, ASMSU recently passed a vote of no-confidence in the Board of Trustees. Following this was a vote of no-confidence in the board from the Faculty Senate, and now President Stanley has repeated the same sentiment. ASMSU is disappointed and frustrated by the continued lack of transparency and accountability from this Board, and while we are saddened by his departure, we understand and support his actions.

“Following this resignation, the board will now name an interim and an eventual replacement for the President of our university. ASMSU demands that student input is taken during this search, and that seats for students are allotted during all discussions. Because of the failures of the current board, it is vital that students get representation at these proceedings and that our input is taken when choosing the next leader of this institution. We will not stand for anything less because students deserve to feel acknowledged and respected by the board, and ASMSU will never stop advocating for student voices.”

Reclaim MSU

Reclaim MSU, a group of the campus community formed during the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal that ousted the previous two presidents, said “A closed search failed to create trust between the president, the board, and the entire MSU community." The group was referring to Stanley's 2019 hiring.

“To restore the trust of the MSU community, MSU must have an open and inclusive search that centers the voices and perspectives of faculty, staff and students.”

Knake Jefferson, Denno issue statement

“The focus of this great university must be its students, faculty, and staff and the long-term success, health, and safety of the entire MSU community," current Trustee and Democrat Renee Knake Jefferson and Democratic candidate Dennis Denno said in a joint statement. "We look forward to working with every stakeholder to address issues as they arise responsibly and with thoughtfulness.”

Republican candidate weighs in

“One of the most important responsibilities of the board is to select the new president when a vacancy occurs," said Republican candidate Travis Menge. "President Stanley’s resignation has just taken the upcoming election for MSU Trustee to a new level of importance. This election allows everyone across Michigan to have a voice in MSU’s leadership and the direction of the university(.)

“I will work to ensure a president is selected who is transparent, honorable, and someone who will have complete focus on the success, safety, and well being of our students. I will also work to build and restore trust in leadership throughout the MSU community.”

The other Republican running in November is Mike Balow. Current Trustee and Republican Melanie Foster is not seeking reelection.

Swim, dive group welcomes resignation

The Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive group said it welcomed Stanley's resignation, seeing it "as a necessary fresh start for the university, as well as the removal of a final obstacle to reinstating the MSU Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving teams.

MSU cut the teams about two years ago under Stanley's leadership, citing financial struggles. MSU was recently determined to be out of Title IX compliance and a federal judge has ordered the university to find a remedy.

"We support the efforts of the majority of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees to continue the independent investigations aimed at correcting and improving the university’s troubled Title IX legacy, and agree with their exercise of oversight and pursuit of accountability.

"In our experience, Stanley’s lack of accountability was core to his failure as a leader. He refused all attempts to engage with the Battle team to discuss our proposed solutions. In his only meeting with current swimmers, Stanley remained noncommittal and referenced 'ongoing financial challenges,' all while his Athletic Department enjoyed a $7 million surplus and ushered in more than $200 million in donations and media revenue.

"MSU’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has the prospect of greatly weakening Title IX protections for female student-athletes, happened on his watch, highlighting his unwillingness to stand up for the most vulnerable members of the Spartan community. Time after time, he had the opportunity to revisit his mistake and work with us to reinstate and improve the program. Time after time, he instead chose silence and obfuscation.

"We call on Athletic Director Alan Haller to meet with us, work to implement our proposed solutions, end the expensive legal fight, and return MSU to Title IX compliance. It is time to bring back Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving, and put Michigan State on the right side of Title IX."

Balow is a member of the group.

Parent group neutral on Stanley

Parents of Sister Survivors Engage, a group created in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal that advocates for survivors of sexual violence, said it was neutral on Stanley leaving the university but continued to have concerns about how the school handles complaints of sexual misconduct.

"We have no opinion on whether Stanley is a good president or not," said Valerie von Frank, mother of a survivor and founder of the group. "We have not had enough interaction to base a conclusion on. Our main concern is that the office that handles complaints of sexual violence operates optimally so that students can feel safer."

As to the fighting between Stanley and board members who have opened investigations into how the university has handled Title IX complaints and investigations, von Frank said the board needs to share its members' concerns.

"No one can really know what has gone on until the board makes public the results of its investigations. Then people might see what the mishaps are, if any. Until then, no one should rush to judgment about either the president or the board."

Credit for 'a principled stance'

"Dr. Stanley concluded that, as chief executive, working with a Board that made absurd claims of authority it doesn't have, and then acted upon that invented authority, was untenable, said Victor DiRita, the Rudolph Hugh Endowed Chair in microbial pathogenesis and chairperson of the MSU Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics.

"I give him credit for taking a principled stance, that the Board is dysfunctional and arrogant, and is working beyond its authority. He correctly noted that those who have paid attention to the Board actions over the last month or two have drawn the same conclusion about their dysfunction.

"This is exhibit A in the case against an elected Board, and I hope the Governor and legislature can work together to change how the MSU Board of Trustees (as well as the Boards at University of Michigan, and Wayne State University) are constituted. We need individuals appointed to the Boards who have been vetted for their skills and competencies, and have a basic understanding of what Board work is, and is not, and the proper role and behavior of Board members. Self-appointed, broadly elected Boards are not working, and the system needs to be changed and changed soon.

"I like to think that part of President Stanley's decision to resign was aimed at forcing this change in how Boards are put together."

Candidates weigh in

“I applaud President Stanley for all that he accomplished during his tenure, including opening the sexual assault center, his science-driven approach to the pandemic and opening the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams," said Rep. Julie Brixie, D-Meridian Township. "He provided stable, transparent, responsible leadership when the university needed it most.

"It’s shocking and deeply disturbing that the Board of Trustees conspired to remove him, behind closed doors and with no justification, for fulfilling one of his most essential mandates — strictly enforcing Title IX reporting procedures. His departure is a significant loss for our community. I have lost all faith in the trustees who have had a role in this gross misconduct.”

Board needs to show 'real leadership'

"I’ve spoken with President Stanley and thanked him for his hard work to lead @michiganstateuthrough some of its most difficult challenges, including guiding the school through the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal and through the darkest days of the pandemic," U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, posted on Twitter.

"He has been an excellent partner to my office and a steadfast advocate for MSU’s students, the East Lansing community, and our entire state.

"The responsibility now falls to the board to show real leadership and to choose an interim president with the experience and management skills to make this transition as seamless as possible. The student body, faculty, alumni, and the state of Michigan deserve nothing less."

Contact Mark Johnson at 517-377-1026 or at majohnson2@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMarkJohnson.

