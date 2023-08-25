Michigan in a state of emergency after tornadoes sweep through killing five

Sean Johnson walks with his girlfriend Angela Taylor to check out thier Frenchtown Villas Monroe home in Newport, Mich., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, after a heavy band of storms hit the region on Thursday. The couple looks as they pass a home at the corner of Chalet and Killy that was destroyed by the storms. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP)

Widespread damage was reported across Michigan after high-speed winds from severe storms knocked over trees, damaged buildings and homes, left hundreds of thousands without power and killed five people over Thursday night.

Multiple tornadoes are the suspected cause of the damages reported.

One EF-1 tornado was reported north of Grand Rapids and another one east of Lansing believed to have made its way into Livingston County, according to reporting by the Detroit Free Press. An EF-1 tornado also struck west of Belleville and an EF-0 tornado struck Canton.

Five other possible tornado locations were under review in Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, Detroit Free Press reported. However, only one or two might end up being declared tornados, and likely fall under weaker classifications.

Tornadoes classified as an Enhanced Fujita Level 0 have winds ranging 65 to 85 miles per hour while an Enhanced Fujita Level 1 is a tornado with wind gusts ranging from 86 to 110 miles per hour, USA Today previously reported.

Both are known to cause damages to a home's outside structures like roofs, windows, or gutters. Damages to homes, buildings, or roadways due to fallen trees are also possible.

The tornado remained on the ground in Livingston County for a mile or less before “weakening and lifting,” Dave Gurney, a meteorologist with the weather service's office in Oakland County's White Lake Township told AP.

Officials with The National Service in Grand Rapids, Michigan will be assessing damages made from two suspected tornadoes on Friday, according to the NWS website. One in central Kent County and the other in northeast Ingham County, the NWS reported.

More: Power outage map: Severe storms leave over 600,000 without power in Michigan, Ohio

Five dead after tornadoes sweep the state

Dozens of vehicles drive through a flooded section of I-94 and Livernois, in Detroit, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (David Rodriguez Munoz/Detroit Free Press via AP)

One woman and two children died in west Michigan after two vehicles collided with one another as a result of the rain caused by the storms, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told ABC affiliate WZZM13.

The man driving the family and the single driver in the other car were transported to the hospital to have injuries treated.

Michigan’s capital, Lansing, has reported two deaths so far. One woman died after a large tree fell on her home and one person was killed on Interstate 96 in the Williamston area, The Lansing State Journal reported.

More than 25 vehicles along I-96 were “severely damaged” and there were several people seriously injured in addition to the two people killed. The highway was closed in both directions from Williamston Road east to M-52, the State Journal reported.

County officials have warned residents to avoid barricaded roads and exercise caution when cleaning up debris since many power lines are still down, according to a Facebook post by Ingham County Management.

Michigan counties declare state of emergency

A tree sits damaged after severe weather in Kent County, Michigan on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. A strong storm powered by winds up to 75 mph has downed trees and power lines across Michigan, torn roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

The state’s Emergency Operations Center was activated Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer due to excessive flooding from a previous rainstorm in southeast Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reported.

There were over 400,000 customers without power in Michigan as of 6:54 a.m. ET Friday, according to PowerOutage.US, USA Today reported.

Flooding was recorded all over Detroit streets and in the tunnels leading to Detroit Metropolitan Airport, AP reported. It is expected to continue to impact freeways throughout the day Friday, the Free Press reported.

Whitmer wants to provide support to affected communities “as they respond to the impacts of flooding," AP reported.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans is seeking disaster relief for residents after the latest round of damages. Flat Rock, Gibraltar and Canton are all facing severe flood damage.

County officials also sent out a health advisory warning to Canton residents to avoid contact with Lower River Rouge because the city had to discharge partially treated wastewater.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, said she visited flooded neighborhoods, Detroit Free Press reported.

“Rockwood got 7 inches of rain in four hours. Belleville set the record nationally and got 7.3 inches. These communities just don't have sewer systems that can handle that,” Dingell said.

Several residents across various Michigan municipalities have dealt with damaged vehicles, flooded basements and power outages over the past 24 hours.

The single best course of action moving forward is getting people as prepared as possible to handle damages caused by extreme weather.

“Apparently, these storms have become our new normal,” Miller said. “This has been like a tropical storm, and both government and residents will need to make appropriate preparations whenever possible,” Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller told AP.

Contributing: Darcie Moran, Nushrat Rahman and Chanel Stitt, Detroit Free Press; Lansing State Journal; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes in Michigan leave 400,000 without power and kill five