Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker on Washington loss: We knew they had advantages
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media after the 39-28 loss at Washington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media after the 39-28 loss at Washington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Jackson State football and Shedeur Sanders scored 24 unanswered points in the third quarter to launch its 66-24 victory over Grambling State Saturday.
The Wolverines have won each of their first three games of the 2022 season.
Here's how fans reacted to the Buckeyes' rout against Toledo Saturday night.
"Be careful. Autzen is still Autzen, and this defense with Dan Lanning is still real. Oregon might remind you that they know how to play football today."
Offensive line play and its relationship to strength training aren't a concern this year, but this will merit observation in the future at USC.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggested it was time to send a Republican candidate for governor "back to the farm" during a voter rally on Friday.
A 38-27 final score in favor of the Razorbacks doesn't tell the story of the guts Missouri State played with.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
Arizona State struggled so badly on third down that it's hard to imagine it could have been worse.
Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano wants a strong fan tourn-out on Saturday.
Alex Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14
On Friday at Painted Valley Golf Course in Park City, Utah, Tony Finau shot a course-record 60 on the 8,100-yard layout.
De Armas attended the Venice film festival for the world premiere of her new film "Blonde" wearing a custom Louis Vuitton gown and a diamond necklace.
Who are your top 5 after 3 weeks?
The Dallas Cowboys are desperate for CeeDee Lamb to be a No. 1 receiver, something they had in Amari Cooper.
It turns out that the rumors of IT returning to the Los Angeles Lakers may have been greatly exaggerated.
Henderson is Ohio State's leading rusher through the first two games.
New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez left Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after getting hit on the head by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box. Caratini had just received a pitch from Brandon Woodruff and was attempting to get the ball back to the pitcher, but the catcher’s throw instead struck the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez on the left side of his helmet. Gonzalez was examined by an athletic trainer for a few minutes before getting removed from the game.
A former France and Paris Saint-Germain player was placed in pre-trial detention Friday, charged with aggravated violence and "criminal association" over an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui last November, prosecutors said.
"I know specifically what it's like to deal with the stress of that situation," Cabello tells Billboard of her unique perspective coming from 'The X Factor' a decade ago.